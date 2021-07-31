URBANA — Meet the cats that don’t want to be indoor pets, but would absolutely love outdoor homes where they can hunt rodents to their hearts’ content.
The Champaign County Humane Society currently has four such cats available for adoption as “working cats” and is already in the process of placing them with folks who want to provide barn homes for them, according to April Faulkner, a humane educator/investigator with the organization.
If you adopt a working cat, the humane society asks you to provide them with food (you can’t just rely on rodents for your cat’s meals), plus water, shelter such as a barn and veterinary care as needed.
It’s always the humane society’s goal to place cats, dogs and other animals in its care in homes where they’ll live indoors as companion animals, Faulkner said.
Cats that end up as working cats are exceptions.
These are cats that are more similar to wildlife than to companion cats, she said. They prefer living outside and, while they may be friendly to people, they’re generally uncomfortable being handled.
When cats such as these are surrendered to the humane society, staff members do work with them for a time to see if they can become adoptable as pets, Faulkner said.
When that doesn’t work out, she said, finding barn homes for the cats spares them from having to be euthanized, she said.
Could your working cat ever become a pet?
“Sometimes, cats come around, and their owners bring them in the house and that is a wonderful outcome,” Faulkner said. “But an owner should never get a barn cat with that intention.”
If you’re looking for more of a house cat, the humane society has plenty available for adoption.
Faulkner said the agency has 200 animals currently under its care and about two-thirds of them are cats.