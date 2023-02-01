CHAMPAIGN — It’s been a little over a year since Kim Dalluge founded a new nonprofit organization with a mission of finding homes for unwanted dogs and cats with disabilities.
Despite some setbacks, she’s still working to make Moore’s Rescue Ranch a reality.
About five weeks ago, Dalluge said she and her son found someone had smashed off the top of the mailbox on the family farmland along North Market Street where the organization is based.
The top of the mailbox had a wrought-iron dog and the organization’s name on it, she said.
And just a few days ago, a brand-new mailbox to replace the damaged one was mowed over by what may have been a vehicle.
Dalluge said she could see the possibility that a driver on North Market had hit a patch of ice and knocked over the new mailbox, but the destruction of the top part of the old mailbox appears to have been the work of a vandal.
On top of damage to the mailboxes, she said, she and her organization were quoted a price of $500,000 to put up a 2,500-square-feet building to shelter six disabled dogs and six disabled cats. To date, just $7,000 has been raised toward that cost.
The organization is striving to find permanent homes for all the animals it takes in, but the shelter building is intended to be the forever home for animals that aren’t adopted.
“It’s very frustrating, because we’re relying on foster families to take our animals, and that’s a lot for somebody to take in a blind dog or a blind cat,” she said.
Without a building, Dalluge said she can’t launch the other piece of Moore’s Rescue Ranch’s mission — to link disabled dogs and cats with children with disabilities to foster bonds between them — “and that’s a mission we feel strongly about.”
One plan for the building is holding agility classes for disabled dogs, and having children with disabilities guiding them through the class, she said.
Dalluge said that right now, volunteers are fostering four cats — one of whom is blind, another is missing an eye, and the other two had their ears cut off by someone — plus two beagles that became severely overweight with a former owner.
“We’ve got them on diets,” she said.
“They’re just as cute as can be.”
The organization has also been able to place four disabled or severely abused dogs, including one that had been shot in the face, in permanent homes, Dalluge said.
To help raise money for its building, Moore’s Rescue Ranch is planning to hold a vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in Urbana, with food trucks and possibly music, Dalluge said.
The organization is also offering donors a chance to name part of the future building in honor of their beloved dogs and cats.
More volunteers willing to foster dogs and cats with disabilities are also needed, Dalluge said.
To volunteer, donate or learn more about this organization, head online to mooresrescueranch.org.