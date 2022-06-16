TUSCOLA — Ford of Tuscola Manager Doug Bonczek and his co-workers and the people of Tuscola’s Cabot Corp. didn’t like the thought of the animals — and the people — at the Douglas County Animal Shelter suffering through 90-degree heat. So they did something about it.
Both companies donated window air-conditioning units to the shelter to create a much more pleasant environment.
Shelter Manager Michael Jones said employee Spencer Dyke posted a message on her Facebook page that the shelter’s window unit was “just not keeping up, and it was getting miserable” for the animals.
“When we’ve got almost 20 cats, it heats that room up pretty quick,” Jones said. “In the back with the dog runs, it’s open all the time so they can go out and use the bathroom. It’s basically like having four doors open all the time.”
Bonczek said the dealership likes to stay involved in the community. Plus, its workers have a soft spot for animals.
“People bring their dogs into the dealership all the time,” said the manager, who has four dogs himself.
“Those guys bust their butts to help all the animals,” he said of the animal shelter staff. “They had this old window unit set at 66. It was not working at all anymore.”
Jones said both companies kept their purchases local, buying the new units at Tuscola’s Do It Best Hardware.
He said the shelter has four adult cats and 16 kittens. There are five dogs.
“It’s still a little warm” at the shelter, Jones said, “but it’s not anything like it was. It was almost 90 degrees in the cat room. It’s staying about 75.”