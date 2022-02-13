It’s a damp, chilly day in Birdland, flipping back and forth between rain and big flakes of snow falling lazily out of the sky like white postage stamps.
Two dogs take turns on the dining room rug, guarding a bone. Here’s how it started.
A few months ago, before a trip, I made an impulsive purchase of two 2-foot rawhide chews knotted on each end like a dinosaur bone. I thought it would lessen the mournfulness of our absence. And I think it did for Ursula, the black dog (though we didn’t think she would miss us as much as Cullen, the brown dog, would).
Ursula took her bone to her bed, gnawing and slobbering and making nummy noises. Cullen wasn’t interested until I smeared it with peanut butter. Then, boy, did he think it was a fine snack! By the time we returned from our trip, Cullen had lost interest, and Ursula had gnawed the big knot on one end clean off.
Over the next few weeks, Ursula’s bone got smaller until it disappeared. Next, she began working on Cullen’s until now, all that’s left is the end knot, just a little bigger than a softball. It’s muddy from being dragged outside and buried, only to be dug up again and brought back into the house.
Ursula can’t seem to be parted from it long, but she wants to keep it hidden. Now, suddenly, Cullen has regained interest, and here he is, with the last big knot of bone between his auburn paws. He looks up at me wagging his tail like he can’t believe his good fortune.
Meanwhile, Ursula paces behind him, looking at me fretfully. Will I take sides in this issue? Maybe it’s better to remain neutral. I promised to get another pack of bones on the next trip to town.
Last week, I wrote about our water emergency, and I’m happy to report that all is “well.” Ha ha. “It’s a deep subject,” as we used to say in high school.
Since I wrote last, we got help from neighbors — thanks, Shayla, Kyle and Miles, for letting us fill our bottles at your house. Thanks, Gayle, for bringing us big thermoses. Thanks, Pam and Dave, for letting us shower and do laundry and dishes at your house!
I thought we’d be without water for weeks, maybe waiting for parts, but the day after Christmas, we got a call back from Simms, the well drillers, and here they came with two big trucks.
Michael put Claude, our Tom turkey, into the coop. Claude is all bluster. Though he looks aggressive, if you step toward him, he will take two steps back. But he alarms people, so we try to put him away when company arrives.
But next thing you know, here he was again, fanning and strutting to beat the band. Michael carried him to the coop again, but — Claude was in the coop. Who was this? Our turkeys are Royal Palms, with a striking black-and-white pattern. It can’t be a wild turkey. Did the baby turkey (who we were pretty sure was a little hen) suddenly mature? Michael shut two Toms in the coop, where they continued their fanning and strutting.
Meanwhile, the problem was diagnosed. We needed a new pump, which wasn’t cheap, but the one we had was installed in 1979. Next, they drilled our well a little deeper — the original had been drilled in 1974. And our fancy new pump has a basement, where we can even change the water pressure if we want to.
(We had been suffering under waning water pressure for a while, and now a shower feels luxurious!)
I went out to see the progress, and there again was the turkey, now flirting with the little turkey hen. And suddenly I saw what had happened. It was Maude, the turkey mama, flirting with her own baby.
There is a phenomenon in chickens called “spontaneous sex reversal,” where a hen becomes a rooster, crowing and mounting hens, but it is very rare.
My theory is that seeing those big trucks drive up released some protective instinct in her. She acted like a Tom for a few hours, but now that the trucks are gone, she’s reverted to her regular personality, head down, combing the yard for delicious morsels and calling, incessantly, to her baby, who follows dutifully.
Living without water for several days was hard, but this got us through: the realization that many people don’t have the luxury of fresh, clean, running water; the memory of backpacking, when we carried water from the lake, filtered it to drink and went for days without showering; and the kind generosity of friends and neighbors.
Fan in beauty; drink in peace; blessed be.