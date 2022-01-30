Letter from Birdland | Tending the hearth fires, inviting contemplation
Birdland is sunny and unseasonably balmy. If you look carefully, you might see a turkey with one white foot. Is she trying out the latest fashions from New York or Paris? No. Maude, the turkey hen, is the victim of her own curiosity.
Michael has been revamping the coop. I told a few weeks ago how my husband was putting a more permanent exterior wall on the chicken coop. That way, he told me, we don’t have to wrap the coop in plastic tarps every winter, which are always shredded by spring. I helped him nail some siding on the walls, leaving a few feet at the top for air flow and sunshine. Yesterday, he was on to the trimming and painting. I took a break from my grading to visit with him.
“Michael, why are you painting in December?”
For an answer, he threw his arms wide and looked around the yard. “It’s 50 degrees!” he shouted.
Just then, along came Maude, and I noticed her foot. “What happened here?” I asked.
“Well, she was very curious about what I was doing. She got too close, and I shooed her away with my paintbrush. She jumped all a-flutter and landed with one foot in my paint pan. Don’t worry,” he quickly added, “It’s diluted. It will wear off in a few days.”
I nodded. Maude didn’t seem any the worse for wear. She just went along, head down, grazing on the still-green grass and looking for any interesting morsels. Her turkey chick, which I am pretty sure is going to be a hen, trailed her, scratching up her own snacks.
The days are so short now, the sun rising hours after I have to get up to teach and setting before supper. But the Solstice is coming — my favorite holiday — and soon the days will lengthen. I’ve been reading an old pop-psychology book from the 1980s, “Goddesses in Every Woman,” by Jean Shinoda Bolen. The author was trained in Jungian psychology and has put a framework of Greek and Roman goddesses over the traditional Jungian architypes. It’s interesting to contemplate what goddesses might be hidden in our personalities and how they might express themselves.
Now I’m reading the chapter on Hestia, goddess of the hearth. She is contemplative and focused inward, interested in tending the fire that is the center of the home. This is certainly Hestia’s time of year, with the longer nights calling us to come inside and tend to the hearth fires. I have to admit that tending the fire is one of my favorite chores in winter. Last week during a cold snap, I decided we needed one, so I carried some big logs that needed splitting to the driveway and found my axe. The wood was very dry, and the cold made it brittle. Splitting was easy, though I don’t always find it easy (or even possible) to split logs. How satisfying it was to stand them on end, look for vulnerable cracks, and aim my axe. In most cases the log split on the first or second whack, and I split each half again. They say that chopping wood warms you twice, and by the time I carried in my wood, I had unzipped my coat.
Laying the fire, I thought about how Hestia enriches my life. I call on Hestia when I make my home cozy or sit reading in my armchair in the evenings. Hestia helps me see common household chores as meditative, rather than boring. As I dive into the rhythm of hanging my clothes on the line (yes, in December on some of these warm days!), I let my mind wander to old memories, last night’s dreams, plans for classes and writing projects. And soon my chore is finished.
When I hang up the last sock, I carry the basket back to the house, stopping to check the nest boxes. Two brown eggs! Our hens had slowed their laying after the Equinox and normally wouldn’t start up again until a little after the Solstice, but Michael had restored the light bulb to the coop, and the light helps them lay again. I scoop up my treasure and bring it inside. Just the afternoon for a couple of coddled eggs by the fire.
Envision Beauty; Contemplate Peace; Blessed Be.
Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is serious about answering mail from readers, email too! Consider subscribing to support your small-town newspaper. You can follow Birdland on Instagram and Twitter @BirdlandLetters or at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.