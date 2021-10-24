Today, Birdland’s skies are muffled in gray wool, and the breeze is high and damp. I think we had another welcome sprinkling in the night.
Ursula, the black dog, and I are committed to sitting on the porch all day, or at least for the morning. I want to catch the important delivery I missed yesterday. By rights, I shouldn’t have missed it. I was home all day, and around mid-morning, I found a note on the door: “Sorry we missed you.”
If you know me, you know I’m deaf enough that if nobody answers your knock at my door, you should open it and call, or even step inside and come and find me.
But there were other household members who hear just fine, namely Michael and two dogs. And since the dogs didn’t raise any fuss (as they usually do if even a bicycle or a walker passes on our road), and since my husband didn’t hear anything, I deduce that if the delivery person knocked at all, it was a very small, hurried tap.
My package is important, so I’m here on the porch for the duration. It’s a nice fall view from my perch. No real colors yet, just the tawny, shaven bean field and the fading yellow of the Goldenrod in my corner meadow. The trees are still green, and though it’s been dry, the grass never went dormant this year. Michael’s Rose of Sharon is now as tall as I am, and this year, for the first time, has bloomed — white flowers tinged with pink. The elephant ears at the end of the porch nod wisely in the wind. Ursula sits on her cushion like a queen watching the birds flit from tree to tree. A blue truck rolls past our lane on the road.
I’ve waited in bus depots, airports, doctors’ and dentists’ offices. I’ve waited for the weekend, holidays, spring, my paycheck. I’ve waited for babies to be born and eggs to hatch, peaches to ripen and rain to pass. I’ve waited for bread to rise and cakes to bake. I’ve waited for water to boil and scars to heal. I’ve waited for someone to apologize, sometimes for a long time. I’ve waited to be forgiven. Sometimes, I lie in bed and wait for the sun to rise.
Ursula seems to know something about patience. She gazes out over her domain, one front leg folded under her chest, the other stretched out in front, letting the wind ruffle the fur on her withers. She seems absolutely content. I think Ursula could teach me a thing or two about waiting.
After a while, I go to the kitchen to warm up. I can work at the sink and still have a view of the driveway from the window.
I catch up on the news and do a few kitchen chores, but before long, I’m back on the porch pecking at my keyboard when Ursula raises the alarm. And here comes a brown truck!
I run inside and get my shoes. I needn’t hurry, but I do. The truck needs to back slowly down our lane, beeping all the way, giving me time to step into my red clogs and calm Cullen, who has joined with his braying bark from inside the house.
I stand at the side of the lane while the truck passes slowly beneath the mulberry trees, branches dragging over the roof. A few small branches break off and fall to the lane.
We may need to trim the trees. The truck bounces slowly as it rolls through a puddle, still beeping with machine regularity. It finally stops next to me, and I wait once more for the driver to rummage into the back to find my package.
I stand ready to complain, just a little, about how I was home yesterday when he tried, but his smile is so bright that I swallow my grumbles and smile, too. He slowly rolls back under the trees and to the road, and I take my package inside to open. I am very glad to have it.
Wait in Beauty; Anticipate Peace; Blessed Be.