CHAMPAIGN — When Kim Dalluge retired from the University of Illinois recently, it wasn’t to sit around.
Her next career will be finding homes for unwanted dogs and cats with disabilities by pairing them with children who may be able to bond with them better than anyone else can — because they have disabilities themselves.
Dalluge of Champaign has formed a new nonprofit rescue called Moore’s Rescue Ranch, and she’s in the process of getting it ready to open on a longtime family farmland along North Market Street, a bit north of Market Place Mall.
The land has been in her mother’s family for about 170 years, and Moore is her late mother’s maiden name, Dalluge said.
The mother of an adult son with Asperger syndrome, Dalluge said she wanted to put that land to good use by pairing dogs and cats with disabilities that would otherwise end up euthanized with children who also have disabilities, in hope that the kids and their families will provide forever homes for the animals, she said.
Dalluge, who retired after nearly 30 years as the medical insurance manager for UI Student Health Insurance, is also a volunteer with Mobile Mutts Rescue, which transfers dogs from high-kill shelters to the safety of foster-based rescues.
“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” she said.
As a Mobile Mutts volunteer, she realized she wanted to do more, though.
Dalluge is remodeling a building that formerly housed her father’s heating and air conditioning business on the site of Moore’s Rescue Ranch to use for storage and events, and the dogs and cats available for adoption will be in separate areas of a new building.
Families interested in adopting the pets will be able to view them through glass doors, and will then be able to arrange a meet-and-greet with a dog or cat they’d like to interact with, she said.
Dalluge plans to start out with about six dogs and six cats, which, she said, will have permanent homes at Moore’s Rescue Ranch if they’re not adopted.
“Our hope is that a child will bond with one of the dogs and cats and will want to adopt them,” she said.
Dalluge said animals will begin arriving next spring, to be initially fostered by volunteers, and she hopes to have the new shelter building completed by late summer.
Meanwhile, her organization will be holding fundraisers to help cover costs. The first will be a tool sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 on site at 3113 N. Market St., C.
A garage sale at the building being remodeled is being planned for sometime in the spring, she said.
Future plans include increasing the number of dogs and cats available for adoption to about 15, and potentially adding horse therapy down the road.
Dalluge is also planning to make Moore’s Rescue Ranch stand out on Market Street with outdoor statues that will signal its mission.
Rantoul-based Taylor Studios is making the rescue statues of a 6-foot German shepherd and a 3-foot chihuahua (the breed of Dalluge’s own two dogs) in a wheelchair, she said.