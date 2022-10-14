CHAMPAIGN — Moore’s Rescue Ranch, the new nonprofit organization in Champaign seeking homes for unwanted dogs and cats with disabilities, is turning to the community for help with two needs.
One is support for its building fund, and the other is more foster homes for unwanted animals with special needs.
In the organization’s care right now and in need of a foster home is El, a dog that was hit by a car earlier this month that nobody claimed as their own.
“She’s the sweetest thing,” said Kim Dalluge, president and CEO of Moore’s Rescue Ranch.
While the organization still lacks a building for its site on North Market Street, she said, it has already placed four dogs in loving homes and has one other dog currently in foster care.
El, a 55-pound, 3-year-old pit bull-boxer mix, came to the organization from Champaign County Animal Control.
She was hit by a car Oct. 4 on Curtis Road, suffered a pelvic fracture and was taken to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine for care and later released to animal control when nobody claimed her, according to Dalluge. Animal control then reached out to her, she said.
The dog was previously placed in one foster home, but the placement wasn’t successful because there was another dog in that home and El needs to be in a home without another dog, Dalluge said.
She’s currently on pain medicine and “is healing beautifully,” Dalluge said.
For now, any loving foster homes for pets with special needs are welcome, she said. Eventually, once the building is up, her organization hopes to place unwanted dogs and cats with disabilities in homes with children who have disabilities themselves and can bond with these animals.
Dalluge said she hoped to have a building under construction by now, “but with COVID, the price of materials has gone up so much, contractors have been giving us bids that are outlandish.”
As it is now, she said, she’d like to be up and running with a building by next fall, though that depends on fundraising.
The community can help the organization raise money for its building by coming to a vendor fair set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Moore’s Rescue Ranch’s property, 3113 N. Market St., C, across the road from FedEx Ground.
There will be about 20 vendors with a variety of products; a food vendor selling Philly cheesesteaks, hotdogs and chips; plus a live auction of gift baskets from area businesses.
Three outdoor statues made by Rantoul-based Taylor Studios — a 6-foot German shepherd, a 3-foot chihuahua in a wheelchair and a water dish with a bone and ball — were being installed on site Thursday.
Anyone interested in offering foster care for El or other pets can contact the organization through its Facebook page, or or website at mooresrescueranch.org.