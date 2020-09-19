Who are the most agile pooches in the area? How about the state?
We’re about to find out, thanks to the Dog Training Club of Champaign-Urbana.
This weekend, the 140-member club is hosting the Urbana AKC Agility Trial. The event is being held at the club, 2210 E. Ford Harris Road, U.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, spectators will not be permitted.
The dogs and their handlers will negotiate an outdoor obstacle course while being timed.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top dogs in different classes based on their size. A bichon frise won’t have to compete against a Great Dane.
There are different levels, from master to novice.
The competitions are held multiple times each year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, those scheduled in April and July had to be scrapped.
Club member Laurie Lobdell expects 50 handlers and about 150 runs.
“It’s a lot of competition,” Lobdell said.
For more information on the club, contact Lobdell at llobdelllvt@gmail.com.