EVENTS
Growing with Love and Service. 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 8, Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., C. All are welcome to join Grace Lutheran Church as it kicks off its program year with service projects, games, crafts and food. The theme of the year will focus on care for creation and what we can do to be better stewards of the earth. Call 217-356-6232 or go to glccu.org for more information.
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
79th Annual Homecoming Chicken Fry — Fall Festival. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, St. Lawrence Parish Center, Penfield. Dinner prices: Adults, $10; children, $5. Raffle tickets on sale; prizes total $1,800.
Danny Dubin Magic Show. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, llini Hillel, 503 E. John St., C. For all ages and open to the public. Fundraiser for Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation and PJ Library program. Dinner at 5:30 p.m., magic show at 6:15 p.m. Tickets: Children and students ages 18 and younger, $18; children under 5 years, free; adult, $25; family, $72. Buy tickets online at cujf.org/events/danny-dubin-magic-show or reserve your spot and buy tickets at the door. Call us at 217-367-9872 or email cujf@cujf.org.
music
The Mark Dubbeld Family. 7 p.m. Thursday, Hillery Assembly of God Church, 19454 Henning Road, Danville (located at the intersections of Henning Road and Kickapoo Park Road). They have just released a new worship album, “Abiding,” and are featured singers at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., later in September. There is no charge for the concert, but a free-will offering will be received.
MISCELLANEOUS
Chambana Death Cafe. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Unity Church and Spiritual Center, 1206 E. Main St., U. This is not a grief support group. Our objective is “To increase the awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives.” Strangers meet to discuss death and eat delicious food. Hosted by Sherry Gilles and Raymond Anderson. For information, visit deathcafe.com/what/ or call 217-778-8766.
Blood drive. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bloodmobile at Rantoul Church of the Nazarene, 603 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Organized by a Rantoul Township High School student to earn service credit for the Impact Award. To donate, call 217-841-0528 or visit bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 71121 to locate the drive.