EVENTS
Pre Friday Night Live. 4 to 6 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Join us for a family-fun event before Friday Night Live. Bounce house, firetruck, police squad car, dump truck and games for all ages. All games and activities are free. Food trucks will be on site for an affordable dinner for the whole family.
Worship in the Barn. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10, Hooves of Hope, 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac. Fellowship and a wiener roast, songs and a message. Email volunteer@hoovesofhope.com or go to hoovesofhope.com for information.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Spaghetti dinner. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Fundraiser sponsored by PACE Inc. Center for Independent Living to support independence for people who have various disabilities. Tickets $8 at PACE in advance and $10 at the door and www.eventbrite.com.
Sacred Heart Church annual garage sale. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10, Sacred Heart Church Hall, 208 N. Pine St., Villa Grove. Furniture, tools, adult and kids’ clothing, shoes, antiques, toys, kitchenware, lamps, books, seasonal decor, bikes, bedding, curtains and much more. Lunch items and desserts will be available for purchase. Call 217-832-8402.
Food distribution:
— Catholic Charities’ Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 217-621-5694 or 217-355-8413.
— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College, M Building, Room M-138, on the northwest side of the campus across from the planetarium, Champaign. Open to public. Call 217-344-1120, visit wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.
— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college-students-only pantry hours, 4 to 6 p.m. first Monday of the month; student ID required. For information, visit wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
MUSIC
Summer Music & Theatre Camp performance. 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Featuring the students who participated in the camp where they learned lines and music, along with set building and costume design. No cost. Light refreshments. Call 217-356-3635.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 217-474-2306 or 217-274-0333.