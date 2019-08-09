To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
City of Faith Ministries’ Crusade for Christ. Continues 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Lincoln Park, 900 W. English, Danville. Music by Danville Community Band today. Speakers are Pastor Linda Cooper and Pastor Doug Knapp, today; and Pastor Ryan Harris and Pastor W. Michael Hall on Saturday. Food and refreshments will be available at the event.
Worship in the Barn. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Hooves of Hope, 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac. Fellowship and a wiener roast, songs and a message. Email volunteer@hoovesofhope.com or go to hoovesofhope.com for information.
Pancakes, registration and blood drive. 9 a.m. Aug. 18, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Religious school registration and pancake breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. Pancake breakfast is open to the public. Cost $5 per person, $20 max per family. Funds raised will be used to support youth programming. Register to Rabbi Jody Cook at educator@sinaitemplecu.org by Aug. 14. Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To donate, email Rabbi Jody or bloodcenterimpact.org using group code 70258. Walk-ins are also welcome.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Sacred Heart Church annual garage sale. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sacred Heart Church Hall, 208 N. Pine St., Villa Grove. Furniture, tools, adult and kids’ clothing, shoes, antiques, toys, kitchenware, lamps, books, seasonal decor, bikes, bedding, curtains and much more. Lunch items as well as desserts will be available for purchase. Call 217-832-8402 for additional information.
Free rummage. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, East Park Church of Christ, 1224 E. Voorhees St., Danville. Clothing of all sizes, toys, books, household items and other miscellaneous items, available to anyone who has a need for them. Call 217-442-2386 for more information.
McKinley Food Pantry at Garden Hills. 4 to 6 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Garden Hills Elementary School, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, C. The McKinley Pantry at Garden Hills, in partnership with the Unit 4 school district, is part of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s School Pantry Program. Help is available to any familyin need, especially those families within the Garden Hills community. Call 217-344-0297 or email pantry@mckinley-foundation.org for additional information.
Annual ice cream supper. 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 16, Tolono United Methodist Church, 301 N. Bourne St., Tolono. Barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, chips and dessert provided. Free-will offering at the door to go toward church missions. Call 217-485-3610 for more information.
MUSIC
Summer Music & Theatre Camp performance. 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Featuring the students who participated in the camp where they learned lines and music, along with set building and costume design. No cost. Light refreshments. Call 217-356-3635 for additional information.
Hops and Hymns. 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18, Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. High Cross Road, U. Join us for a night of singing favorite hymns. Hosted by area ELCA churches. This is a family-friendly event and all are welcome regardless of age, faith or singing ability. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available, and food trucks will be open. Contact Caitlyn Reinders at gracelife@gracelutherancu.org.
WORKSHOPS / CLASSES
Introduction to Bible Journaling. 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24, Soul Care Urban Retreat Center, second floor, 507 S. Broadway Ave., U. Led by Regina Yoder, co-author of the Amazon best-seller “Complete Guide to Bible Journaling: Creative Techniques to Express Your Faith.” Class participants will receive a starter kit. Additional supplies available for sale after the workshop. Cost, $38. Contact Kelly Skinner at kellyskinner.soulcare@gmail.com, 217-607-6240 or intro-to-bible-journaling.eventbrite.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 217-474-2306 or 217-274-0333 for more information.
Sunday School classes for children resume. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Children’s Sunday School Fall Bash, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8. Fun and games for kids of all ages, parents join us at 10:30 a.m. in the West Lounge for a meet-and-greet, snacks and information about this year.
District Women’s Conference. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ, 1218 Holiday Drive, C. Also, Aug. 15 and 16 at Community Temple Church of God in Christ, 759 S. Jackson St., Decatur. Guest speaker on Aug. 16 is Overseer Calhoun of Bloomington. Call 217-351-3546 or 217-855-0640 for additional information.