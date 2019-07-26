To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Fun Night. 7 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. This family-friendly event is a barbecue cookout in St. Peter’s backyard. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be on the menu. There will be games and music. Free. Call 217-356-3635 or facebook.com/stpetersucc for information.
Pastoral anniversary celebration.Sunday, Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., C. For pastor Rickey E. Parks and lady Felicia A. Stribling-Parks. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Charles Adkins of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Dumas, Ark., at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Carsie Barnes of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, at 3 p.m.
Interfaith Community Picnic. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Crystal Lake Park, large pavilion, 206 W. Park St., C. The Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County is inviting members of the C-U community to its annual interfaith picnic. Lots of fun and games, a potluck picnic (no pork or shellfish products, please), Joyful Bubbles and Kona Ice of Champaign, and opportunity for community building and conversation. Free. For information, call 217-352-8140 or facebook.com/events/1255998137910110/
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
Seventh annual Community Hog Roast. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. In addition to the pulled pork adult meal and hot dog meal for children under age 12, there will be a silent auction, bounce house, candy scramble, popcorn, snow cones, cake walk, games and activities for all ages. Car show (weather permitting). Fundraiser for replacement school windows. In case of rain, event will be held in gym. Adult pulled pork ticket, $10; child hot dog meal ticket, $6. Call 217-442-5675 or 217-474-2743 for information.
MUSIC
The Woodsmen Quartet. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck. The Southern gospel group, based in Batesville, Ind., will be in concert.
MISCELLANEOUS
Blood drives.12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Christian Life Community Church Youth Building, 300 N. Maplewood Drive, Rantoul; and 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Chrisman Church of the Nazarene, 313 N. Pennsylvania, Chrisman; and 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. John’s Hall, 514 N. Monroe St., Clinton. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
Vacation Bible school. 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5-9, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, County Road 2200 North and County Road 900 East, 4 miles north of Champaign. “To Mars And Beyond,” explore where God’s power can take you! For additional information, contact pastor Naomi Roberts at pastor@mtvernon-umc.org or 217-493-2095.