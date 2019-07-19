To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Vacation Bible School. 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Quest Church, 2004 Philo Road, U. At Roar!, children will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. Faith in Jesus is celebrated through the Opening Celebration, Wild Bible Adventures, Stampede Sports, Hungry Herd Cafe, KidVid Cinema, Imagination Station and more. For children ages pre-kindergarten through completion of grade 5. Pre-register and receive a complimentary Roar! music CD. Free. For additional information, call 217-328-1445 or https://vbspro.events/p/events/questroarvbs.
Pastoral anniversary celebration. July 28, Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., C. For pastor Rickey E. Parks and lady Felicia A. Stribling-Parks. Guest preachers will be the Rev. Charles Adkins of Second Missionary Baptist Church, Dumas Ark., at 11 a.m. and the Rev. Carsie Barnes of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Chicago, at 3 p.m.
Vacation Bible School. 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5-9, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, County Road 2200 North and County Road 900 East, four miles north of Champaign. “To Mars And Beyond,” explore where God’s power can take you! For additional information, contact Pastor Naomi Roberts at pastor@mtvernon-umc.org or 217-493-2095.
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 217-356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net for more information.
Seventh annual Community Hog Roast. 4 to 7 p.m. July 27, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. In addition to the pulled pork adult meal and hot dog meal for children under age 12, there will be a silent auction, bounce house, candy scramble, popcorn, snow cones, cake walk, games and activities for all ages. Car show (weather permitting). Fundraiser for replacement school windows. In case of rain, event will be held in gym. Adult pulled pork ticket, $10; child hot dog meal ticket, $6. Call 217-442-5675 or 217-474-2743 for more information.
MUSIC
Triumphant. 7 p.m. today, Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Voted America’s Favorite Quartet for 10 consecutive years, the group will be singing a mix of inspired musical styles and uplifting music, with a touch of comedy. Tickets: Children up to age 9 are free, ages 10-16, $5; adults, $15-$25, in advance. Tickets are an additional $2 if purchased at the door. Call 217-841-3132 or go to itickets.com/events/409925 (credit card only) to order tickets.
WORKSHOPS/CLASSES
Robin Hodson, British medium. 7 to 9 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Crumbaugh Spiritualist Church, 102 S. Pearl St., LeRoy. Hodson of East Sussex, England, and president of the International Spiritualist Federation will conduct workshops and a service. “An Evening with Spirit,” today. Saturday, a morning “Spiritual Healing” class and A Scole Demonstration, limited to 10 persons, in the afternoon. A church service and brunch, followed by the history and basics of “Mesmerism” on Sunday. A “Mediumship Workshop,” Monday. To register and pay tuition for any of the classes, call Butch Tull at 217-620-9062.
MISCELLANEOUS
Blood drives. 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. To make an appointment, email eehamltn@yahoo.com or visit bloodcenterimpact.org (using group code 70679), walk-ins also welcome. Also, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, 701 N. Seventh St., Fairbury. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. The speaker will be Linda Dutton of Alexis on “Tall — But Still Growing.” Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592 or 217-586-7026 or email rsvpcwc@gmail.com for more information.
Danville Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville. The doors will open at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Dutton, “Tall — But Still Growing.” Music will be provided by Chrissy Sparks. Feature: Michael Rohall, Love INC. The luncheon cost will be $15 at the door. Call Kathy at 217-474-9996 to register or for additional information.
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Fun Night. 7 p.m. June 26, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Come out for a picnic, grilling and games. Bring your picnic basket and a lawn chair or blanket. Grill and beverages will be provided. The event is free. Call 217-356-3635 or facebook.com/stpetersucc for additional information.