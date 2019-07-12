To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Pre-anniversary celebration for pastor and lady Rickey E. Parks. 3 p.m. Sunday, Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. 6th St., C. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Patrick Pollard of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Peoria.
Ignite KidZ Bible Experience. 3:30 to 7 p.m. July 21, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. July 22-24, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. For ages pre-kindergarten through kids going into grade 6. Registration, 3:30 to 4 p.m.; lesson and worship, 4 p.m.; and family fun event, 5 to 7 p.m., with food trucks, inflatable fun and fellowship for the whole family. Theme: “Kickin’ It Old School!” For more information, contact Kathy Robinson at the church or krobinson@crossroadsofdanville.com or call 217-443-4323.
Vacation Bible School. 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. July 22-25, Quest Church, 2004 Philo Road, U. At Roar!, children will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. Faith in Jesus is celebrated through the Opening Celebration, Wild Bible Adventures, Stampede Sports, Hungry Herd Cafe, KidVid Cinema, Imagination Station and more. For ages pre-kindergarten through completion of grade 5. Pre-register and receive a complimentary Roar! music CD. Free. For more information, call 217-328-1445 or https://vbspro.events/p/events/questroarvbs.
MUSIC
Marvin Lee gospel music. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, old country church, Penfield. Music provided by Marvin Lee and the message delivered by Stan Remole. The event is being held during Historic Farm Days event at I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club show grounds, 400 Busey St., Penfield. Call 217-595-5000 for more information.
WORKSHOPS / CLASSES
Drawing Closer ministries. 10 a.m. Sunday, Muncie Baptist Church. Chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis of Ottumwa, Iowa, will be guest. Davis uses a unique and visual method to convey biblical and spiritual truths. For more about his ministry at Drawing Closer Ministries, go to chalkartist.com. For information, call the church at 217-548-2116.
Robin Hodson, British medium. 7 to 9 p.m. July 19, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. July 20, 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. July 21, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 22, Crumbaugh Spiritualist Church, 102 S. Pearl St., LeRoy. Hodson of East Sussex, England, and president of the International Spiritualist Federation will conduct four workshops and a service. A practicing medium for more than 30 years, Hudson has taught workshops in 37 countries. “An Evening with Spirit,” July 19. July 20, a morning “Spiritual Healing” class and A Scole Demonstration limited to 10 persons in the afternoon. A church service and brunch will be followed by the history and basics of “Mesmerism,” July 21. A “Mediumship Workshop,” July 22. To register and pay tuition for any of the classes, call Butch Tull at 217-620-9062.
MISCELLANEOUS
Blood drives. Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. July 23, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. The speaker will be Linda Dutton of Alexis on “Tall — But Still Growing.” Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 217-649-1592 or 217-586-7026 or email rsvpcwc@gmail.com for more information.
Danville Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. Noon to 2 p.m. July 24, Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville. Doors open at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Linda Dutton, “Tall — But Still Growing.” Music will be provided by Chrissy Sparks. Feature: Michael Rohall, Love INC. The luncheon cost will be $15 at the door. Call Kathy at 217-474-9996 to register or for more information.