EVENTS
Catholic Diocese Of Peoria 33rd annual Charismatic Renewal Conference. July 26 and 27, Spalding Pastoral Center, 419 NE Madison Ave., Peoria. “Trust and Seek Refuge in the Lord.” Speakers: Mother Adela, founder of Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary; and Victoria Harris, director of Arise Worship Ministry. Registration fee $55 by June 30, $60 after. Full-time students, $20. Meal plan by July 11, $25. For registration brochures, go to ccr-cdop.org. For online registration, go to ccr-cdop.org/Conference.html. For more information, call 309-5506549.
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
Food distribution:
— Catholic Charities’ Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 217-621-5694 or 217-355-8413.
— McKinley Food Pantry at Garden Hills. 4 to 6 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Garden Hills Elementary School, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, C. The McKinley Pantry at Garden Hills, in partnership with the Unit 4 school district, is part of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s School Pantry Program. Help available to any family in need, especially those families within the Garden Hills community. Call 217-344-0297 or email pantry@mckinley-foundation.org.
MISCELLAENOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 217-474-2306 or 217-274-0333.
Blood drives. 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Gibson City American Lutheran Church, 905 E. First St., Gibson City; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, St. Paul Lutheran, 116 N. Thomas, Gilman. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Drawing Closer ministries. 10 a.m. July 14, Muncie Baptist Church, Muncie, Ill. Chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis of Ottumwa, Iowa, will be guest. Davis uses a unique and visual method to convey biblical and spiritual truths. For more about his ministry at Drawing Closer Ministries, go to chalkartist.com. For information, call the church at 217-548-2116.
Ignite KidZ Bible Experience. 3:30 to 7 p.m. July 21, 5:45 to 8:15 p.m. July 22-24, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. For ages pre-kindergarten through kids going into grade 6. Registration, 3:30 to 4 p.m.; lesson and worship, 4 p.m.; and family fun event, 5 to 7 p.m., with food trucks, inflatable fun and fellowship for the whole family. Theme: “Kickin’ It Old School!” For more information, contact Kathy Robinson at the church or krobinson@crossroadsofdanville.com or call 217-443-4323.