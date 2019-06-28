To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Submit” under the calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Rough Cut Men. 6 to 9 p.m. today and Saturday, First Christian Church, 100 E. Church St., Tuscola. Rough Cut Men’s Ministry utilizes major motion picture clips as parables to engage men of all spiritual levels. Speaker David Dusek uses the movies and powerful testimony to get men to be transparent with one another and with Jesus. Free. For information, call 217-369-9032, email office@fcctusc9la.com or visit roughcutmen.org.
Annual Clark Park Parade. 9 a.m. Thursday, Clark Park, Champaign. With St. Peter’s United Church of Christ’s Kazoo Band. Snacks provided. Call 217-356-3635 or facebook.com/stpetersucc for information.
Patriotic July 4th Ice Cream Social. 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Hall, Westville. Everyone is invited to celebrate Independence Day by joining in with patriotic songs, prayers for our nation, a public reading of the “Declaration of Independence” and a talk by state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, and ice cream made by Flesor’s Candy Kitchen, Tuscola.
Catholic Diocese Of Peoria 33rd Annual Charismatic Renewal Conference. July 26 and 27, Spalding Pastoral Center, 419 NE Madison Ave., Peoria. “Trust and Seek Refuge in the Lord.” Speakers: Mother Adela, SCTJM, founder of Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary; and Victoria Harris, director of Arise Worship Ministry. Registration fee $55 by June 30, $60 after. Full-time students, $20. Meal plan by July 11, $25. For registration brochures go to ccr-cdop.org. For online registration, go to ccr-cdop.org/Conference.html. For more information, call 309-550-6549.
FOOD/FUNDRAISERS/BAZAARS
Food distribution:
— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College, M Building, Room M-138, on the northwest side of the campus across from the planetarium, Champaign. Open to public. Call 217-344-1120, visit wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.
— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Food distribution. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 4 to 6 p.m. first Monday of the month; student ID required. For information, go to wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
Pork chop dinner. 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 4, United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3rd and D streets, Hammond. Price is $7 includes a pork chop sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Takeouts are available. Call the church 262-3386 for more information.
MUSIC
Outdoor Worship Hymn Sing. 10 a.m. Sunday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. With new and “seasoned” music. Music and seating provided. Call 217-356-3635 or facebook.com/stpetersucc for information.
MISCELLANEOUS
Fourth Friday Family and Friends Fun Night outdoor movie. 8 to 10 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. The Disney film “Inside Out” will be shown outside, back behind the shed in the grass. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair. Snacks and drinks provided. If weather is poor, the movie will be shown in the fellowship hall. Free. Call 217-356-3635 or 217-621-4798 for information.
Summer Zone 2019. 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 15-19, Cornerstone Christian Church, 1607 Greenwood Cemetery Road, Danville. “Beyond a Toy Story.” For children ages 4-grade 12. Closing celebration, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 21, includes closing program, lunch, inflatables, games, face painting, prizes, snow cones and fun. Register and order Summer Zone shirts online at CornerstoneDanville.com/Events and like us on Facebook. Call Matt at 217-474-2465 or Kevin at 217-304-2539 for information.
Vacation Bible School. 5 to 6:45 p.m. July 15-19, Crossroad of Life Community Church, 310 Borman Drive, Rantoul. Theme: “Jesus Makes a Way Every Day!” Learn about Jesus through a nightly Bible lesson, followed by craft activities and outdoor games. A light dinner will be provided each night. Contact Sis Lorena Griffin at 217-714-9030 or email mslorena41@gmail.com to pre-register your child and get additional information.