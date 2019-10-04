To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
The “Good News” Community Production. 3 p.m. today and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet, 102 W. Riverbend Blvd., Mahomet. Experience God’s word displayed live on stage with music, special effects and a huge cast. Cost: $15. Ticket and information at chmbibletheatre.org or call 217-407-3022.
Mental health and wellness Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, The Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., C. A free event to raise mental health awareness and offer resources that encourage healthy living for the C-U community. Giveaways, screenings, door prizes. Sponsored in partnership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. C-U Alumnae Chapter. Call 359-6920.
Life Chain. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hessel Park, Champaign (on the public sidewalk along the south side of the park). Life Chain takes place annually in communities across North America. People stand in solidarity and pray for help and healing for all affected by abortion. Lawn chairs and strollers are welcome. Pro-life signs will be available. Email reneemullen1@comcast.net.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Food distribution:
— Catholic Charities’ Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 217-621-5694 or 217-355-8413.
— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday of the month near the Etc. Coffeehouse; student ID required. For information, visit wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College, M Building, Room M-138, on the northwest side of the campus across from the planetarium, Champaign. Open to public. Call 217-344-1120, visit wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.
— McKinley Food Pantry at Garden Hills. 4 to 6 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Garden Hills Elementary School, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, C. The McKinley Pantry at Garden Hills, in partnership with the Unit 4 school district, is part of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s School Pantry Program. Call 217-344-0297 or email pantry@mckinley-foundation.org.
Flapjack fundraiser for McKinley Foundation. 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Applebee’s, 1202 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Pancakes, bacon, juice, coffee and free refills on all items. Proceeds help fund special programs, service projects and alcohol-free events that we host for the UIUC campus community. Tickets $10, adults; $5, children; in advance from the McKinley Foundation, 809 S. Fifth St., C, 217-344-0297; or at Applebee’s day of the event.
Fall fun fest. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Join us for pumpkin decorating and games for all ages. Pumpkins, apple pies, gift baskets and other baked goods will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward youth programs and church outreach in C-U and around the world. Call 217-352-1732.
Community steak fry. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Church fundraiser to replace classroom windows. Tickets $15 for a steak meal; $3 for children under 12 (a hot dog meal). Ticket includes hayrides starting at 5:45. Carryout available, and tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 217-442-5675 or 217-474-2743.
Fair Hope Children’s Ministry Benefit. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A benefit concert hosted by Doc Ashton and the Root Canals. The monies raised by free-will offering will go to the Fair Hope Building Fund. Fair Hope Children’s Ministry is a co-operative ministry of Bowman Avenue, First, St. James, Union Corner, Batestown and Catlin United Methodist churches and Farmers Chapel. Call 217-497-5764.
CLASSES / WORKSHOPS
ESL classes. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Light snacks provided at 5:30 p.m. The focus will be on developing speaking skills and language function through conversations with our learners. Vocabulary based on different themes will be introduced and practiced each week. Free. Child care provided. Email office@stpetersucc.com for information.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 217-474-2306 or 217-274-0333.
Blessing of pets. 5 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Pets on leashes or in carriers, as well as stuffed animals, are welcome to this casual service. Call 217-352-9827.
First Friday Fireside. 7 p.m. today, Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. Firesides are open to everyone and is a good time for asking questions about the Baha’i Faith. The topic, “America will lead the world spiritually,” will be presented by Carlton Mills. This is a family-friendly event at no charge. Light refreshments will be provided. Call 217-355-6557.