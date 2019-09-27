To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Fall festival. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Midwest Believers Church, 1802 S. Duncan Road, C. There will be a service at 10:30 a.m., followed by the festival, which includes a lunch, rides, door prizes, bounce house, kona ice and more. Open to the public. All free. Call 217-607-1211.
Mental Health and Wellness Fair. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, The Church Of The Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., C. A free event to raise mental health awareness and offer resources that encourage healthy living for the C-U community. Sponsored in partnership with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. C-U Alumnae Chapter. Call 359-6920.
Life Chain. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Hessel Park, Champaign (on the public sidewalk along the south side of the park). Life Chain takes place annually in communities across North America. People stand in solidarity and pray for help and healing for all affected by abortion. Lawn chairs and strollers are welcome. Pro-life signs will be available or people may bring their own signs. Email reneemullen1@comcast.net.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Vendor fair. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., Hoopeston. Hoopeston Women Making a Difference. More than 45 craft and direct sales vendors. Lunch available for purchase. Raffles. Proceeds go to various charities and nonprofit organization in Vermilion County. Entry fee of free-will donation of cash, canned good or hygiene products. For information, email hoopestonwmd@yahoo.com.
Flapjack fundraiser for McKinley Foundation. 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Applebee’s, 1202 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. Pancakes, bacon, juice, coffee and free refills on all items. Proceeds help fund special programs, service projects, and alcohol-free events that we host for the UIUC campus community. Tickets $10, adults; $5, children; in advance from the McKinley Foundation, 809 S. Fifth St., C, 217-344-0297; or at Applebee’s day of the event.
Fall fun fest. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. Join us for pumpkin decorating and games for all ages. Pumpkins, apple pies, gift baskets and other baked good will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward youth programs and church outreach in C-U and around the world. Call 217-352-1732.
Community steak fry. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Tickets $15 for a steak meal; $3 for children under 12 (a hot dog meal). Ticket includes hayrides starting at 5:45. Carryout available, and tickets may be purchased at the door. Call 217-442-5675 or 217-474-2743.
Fair Hope Children’s Ministry Benefit. 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6, St. James United Methodist Church, 504 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Doc Ashton and the Root Canals are hosting a benefit concert. The monies raised by free-will offering will go to the Fair Hope Building Fund. Fair Hope Children’s Ministry is a co-operative ministry of Bowman Avenue, First, St. James, Union Corner, Batestown, Catlin United Methodist churches and Farmers Chapel. Call 497-5764.
MUSIC
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (EH&SS). 6 p.m. Saturday, Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St., Mahomet. EH&SS is a Dove Award winning, Grammy-nominated international favorite quartet with a live band. Advance tickets in the gold (artists circle) section are $30; silver section, $23. If tickets are available at the door, they will cost an additional $2 each. Call 841-3132 to get tickets.
Indoor Hymn Sing. 10 a.m. Sunday, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. New and “seasoned” music. Call 217-356-3635 for more information.
CLASSES / WORKSHOPS
First Tuesday Interfaith Dialogue Series. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, University YMCA, Murphy Lounge, 1001 S. Wright St., C.Topic: Hunger. The Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser of Community United Church of Christ, Champaign, and the Rev. Robert Rasmus of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, Urbana, will share the stories of Jubilee Cafe and Sola Gratia Farm. Go to universityymca.org/interfaith for more about the Y’s Interfaith initiative.
Pro-life training session. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W. Clark St., C. Led by Illinois Right to Life, this session provides an opportunity to learn how to have compassionate, loving conversations with people about pro-life issues; what is happening with abortion legislation; and how to get involved and stay informed. Kick-off event for 40 Days for Life. Free. Call 217-607-0811.
ESL classes. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Light snacks provided at 5:30 p.m. The focus will be on developing speaking skills and language function through conversations with our learners. Vocabulary based on different themes will be introduced and practiced each week. Free. Childcare provided. Email office@stpetersucc.com for information.
MISCELLANEOUS
40 Days for Life prayer vigil. Sept. 25 to Nov. 3, Planned Parenthood, 302 E. Stoughton St., C. An international peaceful prayer collaboration to pray for help and healing for all affected by abortion. Prayers are welcome anytime during the 40 days, but especially welcome when the abortion clinic is open during normal business hours. Individual churches are encouraged to choose a day and time to come and pray. Call 217-607-0811.
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Fun Night. 7 p.m. today, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Scavenger hunt. Outdoors (or indoor for weather). Light snacks provided. Outdoors (or indoor for weather). Free. Call 217-356-3635.
Blood drives. 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, St. John’s Hall, 514 N. Monroe, Clinton. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
Blessing of pets. 5 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. Call 217-352-9827.