EVENTS
Growing with Love and Service. 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., C. All are welcome to join Grace Lutheran Church as it kicks off its program year with service projects, games, crafts and food. The theme of the year will focus on care for creation and what we can do to be better stewards of the earth. Call 217-356-6232 or go to glccu.org for more information.
All Nations Day 2019. Sept. 15, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Food fair starts at 9:30 a.m., and multicultural worship starts at 10:30 a.m. All Nations Day is an annual event celebrating the diversity of Apostolic Life. There will be multilingual preaching, an international food fair and a “roll call of nations.” Please call 217-367-5433 with any questions or visit the church online at apostoliclife.org.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Food distribution:
— Catholic Charities’ Tolono Food Pantry. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays (excluding holidays) at St. Patrick Catholic Church parish hall, 212 E. Washington St., Tolono. Call 217-621-5694 or 217-355-8413 for more information.
— Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday near the Etc. Coffeehouse; student ID required. For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
— Wesley Food Pantry at Parkland College. 10 a.m. to noon first and third Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday, Parkland College, M Building, Room M-138, on the northwest side of the campus across from the planetarium, Champaign. Open to public. Call 217-344-1120, visit wesleypantry.org or email info@wesleypantry.org.
— McKinley Food Pantry at Garden Hills. 4 to 6 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, Garden Hills Elementary School, 2001 Garden Hills Drive, C. The McKinley Pantry at Garden Hills, in partnership with the Unit Four School District, is part of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s School Pantry Program. Call 217-344-0297 or email pantry@mckinley-foundation.org.
Rummage sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Sept. 13; bag sale, 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Bargains and treasures galore.
Pork chop supper. 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Sadorus United Mehtodist Church, 217 W. Church St., Sadorus. Menu: Barbecue pork chops, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, desserts and beverage. Cost: One chop meal, $10; two chop meal, $12; ages 5 to 10, $7; ages under 4, free.
Annual fried chicken dinner. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15, served at the Collison Masonic Lodge, Collison. Presented by Collison United Methodist Church. Menu includes chicken, slaw, baked beans, chips, rolls, drinks and desserts. Carry-outs will be available. Free-will donation.
MUSIC
African Children’s Choir. 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, 2403 W. Kirby Ave. Celebrating its 50th choir to tour from Africa since its founding in 1984. New program, “Just As I Am,” features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Free and open to all. A free-will offering will be taken to support the choir’s programs.
CLASSES / WORKSHOPS
Revival Fire Bible Institute. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 30, Jan. 4-April 18, Danville Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. The goal of the institute is to equip disciples of Jesus Christ with the Word of God, establish anointed ministry callings, and empower students to evangelize this generation. Instructors: The Rev. Jerry and Linda Jones, with occasional guest instructors. Free-will offering will be taken each week. Call 217-260-4324 for enrollment or more information.
MISCELLANEOUS
Rescue Us Meeting. 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday, First Church of Christ, 503 N. Main St., Georgetown. Do you or someone you love have an addiction controlling your life? Transportation and child care provided. Call 217-474-2306 or 217-274-0333.
Children’s Sunday School Fall Bash. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Fun and games for children of all ages; parents join us at 10:30 a.m. in the West Lounge for a meet-and-greet, snacks and information about this year.
Grandparents Day. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, New Union Baptist Church, 1031 N. Gilbert St., Danville. All family and friends are asked to attend the service.
Baha’i Second Sunday Devotional. 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. The program will feature Karen Crawford Simms, and is titled “A Thousand Little Cuts; Deepening our Understanding of Racial Trauma and Violence.” The devotional program and talk will be followed by a potluck supper. This event is open and free to all. For more information, call 217-355-6557.
Blood drives. 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14, Saybrook Christian Church, 104 N. Washington St.; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, Paxton Hope Vineyard Church, 152 Market St. To make an appointment or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.