To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
Worship in the Barn. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Hooves of Hope, 7757 U.S. 136, Potomac. Fellowship and a wiener roast, songs and a message. Email volunteer@hoovesofhope.com or go to hoovesofhope.com for information.
All Nations Day 2019. Sunday, Apostolic Life, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Food fair starts at 9:30 a.m., and multicultural worship starts at 10:30 a.m. All Nations Day is an annual event celebrating the diversity of Apostolic Life. There will be multilingual preaching, an international food fair and a “roll call of nations.” For information, call 217-367-5433 or visit apostoliclife.org.
Pastoral anniversary. 11 a.m. Sunday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. Pastor Claude and Sister Montrula Shelby Sr. will celebrate their 38th pastoral anniversary. Speakers: The Rev. Michael Shelby of Christian Life Center, Brooklyn, at 11 a.m. and the Rev. C.D. Stuart, pastor, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur, at 3:30 p.m. Celebration activities will also share physical as well as spiritual food.
Interfaith vigil of remembrance, hope and action. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Randolph Street Community Garden, 1002 N. Randolph St., C. (next to Stratton Elementary). Held in response to local and national gun violence. Rain or shine.
One World / an evening of international music, dance and food. 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21, Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U. Exotic mini-meal tables. Carnival program featuring Almost Tangotta, inaugural welcoming week speech, African gospel-jazz by Jean René Balekita, Tango fusion demo dance, Carnaval de Mascaras opening, West African dance by Titianna & Group, South Asian dance by Nandanik Troupe, Tomari Maatir Konyaa, Daughter of your Earth. Free admission / $2 costumes and masks.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
Rummage sale. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today; and bag sale, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Bargains and treasures galore.
Fall bazaar. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, C. Many vendors showcasing awesome items, bake sale items, silent auctions, and food trucks. Money raised in the silent auctions will go to providing local families in need with Thanksgiving baskets for the holidays. Admission $1 or bring a non-perishable food item donation for the food pantry. Call 352-3993.
Pork chop supper. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sadorus United Methodist Church, 217 W. Church St., Sadorus. Menu: Barbecue pork chops, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, desserts and beverage. Cost: One-chop meal, $10; two-chop meal, $12; ages 5 to 10, $7; ages under 4, free.
Annual fried chicken dinner. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, served at the Collison Masonic Lodge, Collison. Presented by Collison United Methodist Church. Carry-outs will be available. Free-will donation.
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net.
Annual style show. 4 p.m. Sept. 21, Danville Rescue Mission’s Community Thrift Store, corner of Bowman and Fairchild, Danville. All women are invited to attend. There will be clothes modeled by local women, music, prizes, fun and fellowship. A light supper will be served. Tickets, $5 donation. The style show is a benefit for the Rescue Mission’s ministries. Call 260-4324 for tickets and reservations.
MUSIC
African Children’s Choir. 7 p.m. today, Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, 2403 W. Kirby Ave. Celebrating its 50th choir to tour from Africa since its founding in 1984. New program, “Just As I Am,” features well-loved children’s songs, traditional Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Free and open to all. A free-will offering will be taken to support the choir’s programs.
CLASSES / WORKSHOPS
Revival Fire Bible Institute. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 30, Jan. 4-April 18, Danville Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Instructors: The Rev. Jerry and Linda Jones, with occasional guest instructors. Free-will offering. Call 260-4324 for enrollment.
LECTURES / SEMINARS
‘An Amazing Day.’ Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, corner of Hill and State streets. With theAustin College Activators, a group of Austin College students, and Chaplain John Williams. Scripture-based themes and keynote presentations, small group materials, music and recreational activities at each of their events. Worship at 9 a.m. followed by Sunday School/lecture with a continental breakfast and music by Jason Pop and The Contemporary Band. Later at 4 p.m., an ice cream social and storytelling. Visit www.firstpres.church for information.
Wesley Fall Seminar. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Watseka Lounge, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. “Guns & Society.” For more information, visit www.wesleyui.org.
MISCELLANEOUS
Blood drives. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Saybrook Christian Church, 104 N. Washington St.; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Paxton Hope Vineyard Church, 152 Market St.Visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
Annual cake night. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Baha’i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. This event is strictly social, free and appropriate for all ages. Bring friends or meet new friends. Call 355-6557.
Children’s Crusade. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, Calvary Baptist Church, 2106 E. Windsor Road, U. For children ages 5 years to fifth grade. Transportation available. Call 367-2262.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Sept. 24, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Bea Ingersoll of Albanya, on “Childlike Stories.” Feature: Fall fashion show by En route fashion boutique of Mahomet. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 649-1592 or 586-7026.