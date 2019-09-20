To submit items, visit news-gazette.com/living and click “Add an event” under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.
EVENTS
One World: An evening of international music, dance and food. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U. Exotic mini-meal tables. Carnival program featuring Almost Tangotta, inaugural welcoming week speech, African gospel-jazz by Jean René Balekita, Tango fusion demo dance, Carnaval de Mascaras opening, West African dance by Titianna & Group, South Asian dance by Nandanik Troupe, Tomari Maatir Konyaa, Daughter of your Earth. Free admission / $2 costumes and masks.
Fall Festival. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Midwest Believers Church, 1802 S. Duncan Road, C. There will be a service at 10:30 a.m., followed by the festival, which includes a lunch, rides, door prizes, bounce house, kona ice and more. Open to the public. All free. Call 217-607-1211 for information.
FOOD / FUNDRAISERS / BAZAARS
St. Luke’s food pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church, 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution on the third Saturday each month. Call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net.
Annual style show. 4 p.m. Saturday, Danville Rescue Mission’s Community Thrift Store, corner of Bowman and Fairchild, Danville. All women are invited to attend. There will be clothes modeled by local women, music, prizes, fun and fellowship. A light supper will be served. Tickets, $5 donation. The style show is a benefit for the Rescue Mission’s ministries. Call 260-4324 for tickets and reservations.
Vendor fair. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28, First Church of God, 1004 E. Orange St., Hoopeston. Hoopeston Women Making a Difference. Over 45 craft and direct sales vendors. Lunch available for purchase. Raffles. Proceeds go to various charities and nonprofit organization in Vermilion County. Entry fee of free-will donation of cash, canned good or hygiene products. For information, email hoopestonwmd@yahoo.com.
MUSIC
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (EH&SS). 6 p.m. Sept. 28, Grace Church, 800 W. Oak St. in Mahomet. EH&SS is a Dove Award winning, Grammy-nominated international favorite quartet with a live band. Advance tickets in the gold (artists circle) section are $30; silver section, $23. If tickets are available at the door, they will cost an additional $2 each. Call 217-841-3132 to get tickets.
LECTURES / SEMINARS
Wesley Fall Seminar. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Watseka Lounge, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. “Guns & Society.” For more information, visit www.wesleyui.org.
MISCELLANEOUS
Blood drives. Noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 401 N. Church St., Gibson City; 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Maple St., Fairbury; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut, Le Roy. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call800-733-2767.
Champaign-Urbana Christian Women’s Connection luncheon. 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Luncheon for all area ladies. Speaker: Bea Ingersoll of Albany, on “Childlike Stories.” Feature: Fall fashion show by En route fashion boutique of Mahomet. Tickets $17 at the door. Call 649-1592 or 586-7026.
Fourth Friday Friends and Family Fun Night. 7 p.m. Sept. 27, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Scavenger Hunt with free snacks and beverages. Outdoors (or indoor for weather). Free. Call 217-356-3635 or facebook.com/stpetersucc for more information.