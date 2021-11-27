CHAMPAIGN — Members of the Baha’i community today will observe the 100th anniversary of the death of ‘Abdul’l-Baha — one of three central figures in that faith.
Locally, the Baha’is will commemorate that anniversary and the connections with the early Baha’is in Urbana and with that religion’s holy land, which includes Haifa and Akka in old Palestine, now Israel. An observance is planned for 3 p.m. today.
‘Abdu’l-Baha is the son of the religion’s founder, Baha’u’llah. Born in 1844, he lived for 77 years, with more than 40 of those in exile in the prison city of Akka in old Palestine.
“We will look at ‘Abdu’l-Baha’s influence on the early Urbana believers and at five of the letters that he wrote to the community and/or individuals in Urbana,” said Amy Felty, a member of the Baha’i community.
There are about 65 adults, youth and children in the Baha’i community of Champaign County.
The basic belief of the faith is achieving world peace through the establishment of unity, justice and equality. The founder’s teachings advocate for racial unity, gender equality, universal education and harmony of science and religion.
“Baha’is believe in people’s capacity to investigate reality and find truth for themselves,” Felty said.
The local Baha’is have been primarily meeting via Zoom. Call Felty at 217-637-3125 to obtain the Zoom address.