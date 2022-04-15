CHAMPAIGN — Pastor Mark Jordan knows that for some people, it’s just another Friday in April.
Members of his church will serve as a visual reminder that it’s not as they walk along Mattis Avenue carrying a cross.
As they have for about the decade on Good Friday, members of New Horizon Church, Champaign, plan to walk in a procession carrying a 12-foot-high cross.
This year, they will gather at 9 a.m. and walk along the west side of Mattis, starting at Springfield Avenue and going to Bradley Avenue and back, said Jordan, the church’s lead pastor.
The church has had as many as 70 people participate, and sometimes the walk attracts participants from other churches in the community who spot the reminder on Facebook, he said.
There have been times people have pulled over, parked and joined them, Jordan said, and, “we get a lot of people who honk and wave.”
Jordan said the procession isn’t intended to show off but is about standing up as a follower of Christ.
He said he tells participants as they set out that this walk also isn’t a protest or a demonstration, and it’s not about winning points with God. He likes to call it an “identification” with Christ, he said.
For Christians, Good Friday — the Friday before Easter Sunday — commemorates the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.
“But I believe there is a greater and greater part of our culture who has no idea, because the story of Christ has fallen out of the mainstream,” Jordan said.
The 12-foot cross weighs about 170 pounds, and most participants like to have a shot at carrying it, even if it’s just a short distance, Jordan said. It’s also a chance for families to carry it together, he said.
People of all ages are welcome, he said. The walk will be held rain or shine, Jordan said, and in the past, it’s been held in driving rain.
“The other side of the coin is this wasn’t pretty for Jesus,” he said.