CHAMPAIGN — As Russian tanks closed in on Ukraine’s capital Tuesday, a Champaign faith leader was getting ready to board a plane bound on a mission trip to the region.
Destination: Moldova, a small country on Ukraine’s southwest border where tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled in recent days, seeking refuge.
What exactly the Rev. Tracy Larr will do once he gets there, he isn’t certain. But the Champaign Church of Christ pastor felt compelled to help however he could, having been to Ukraine several times, hosted Ukrainian visitors in this country and developed many close friendships.
“They’re incredibly warm, friendly and fun, and laugh a lot,” Larr said. “We’ve had several of our friends from there come visit us here. It’s not what you think of the stereotypical Soviet-bloc person. They’re very family-oriented.”
Larr and Dave Tomlinson, a former Champaign firefighter who retired to Arizona, will be heading over together to help. Larr said Tomlinson called him and said he planned to go to Moldova and asked if Larr wanted to join him. Larr quickly took him up on the idea.
Both Larr and Tomlinson are affiliated with European Missions Society, one of the groups aiding Ukrainian refugees.
They were scheduled to begin their long journey today. The itinerary: a flight to Romania, followed by a 13-hour train ride to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.
A more direct route wasn’t an option since the airspace over Moldova has been shut down.
“We can’t go into Ukraine,” Larr said. “They won’t let the people back in for now. Many of them have fled with just a suitcase. That’s all they’ve got.”
Larr said he will stay for 10 days, while Tomlinson will be there longer.
Larr said the tragedy in Ukraine hit him and his wife especially hard because they know some of those affected.
“There are many, many of our friends and (other) people that have fled the country,” he said.
The Ukrainian city of Odessa, where the Champaign church’s sister parish is located, is highly developed, he said. The areas outside it, however, better resemble a Third-World country, although Ukraine is rich agriculturally.
“Our church has a very close relationship with our sister church in Odessa,” he said.
Initially, the Larrs were part of mission work that went into Russia but broke it off “10 or 13 years ago because Ukraine was more aligned with Europe than Russia.”
“We went over there our first trip, toured around Ukraine and became good friends with the minister and his wife who run the Odessa Church of Christ,” he said.
At the Odessa church, their mission work involved encouraging members and conducting marriage workshops, and meeting with individuals and small groups.
People interested in donating to the Ukrainian relief effort can do so with Hope World Wide at hopeww.org or European Missions Society at euromissions.org.