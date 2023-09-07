CHAMPAIGN — New Free Will Baptist Church is celebrating its 33rd anniversary this weekend, starting with a pre-anniversary service at 7 p.m. today and concluding with services at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Elder Herbert D. Burnett Sr. is the pastor.
Guest speakers will be the Rev. James Wright from Sheriff’s Temple AOH Church of God in Champaign at today's service and the Rev. Ervin Williams of Champaign-based Restoration Urban Ministries at Sunday's service.
New Free Will Baptist Church is located at 601 E. Grove St., Champaign.