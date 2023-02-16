CHAMPAIGN — Approaching the sad first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of a Champaign church are renewing their efforts to help the war-weary nation.
“We’re still the little church that could,” said Scott Boyd, pastor of Temple Baptist Church, 1100 Broadmoor Drive, C, for 25 years.
Last year, not long after the late February invasion, the church with the very small congregation began a fundraising campaign that lasted until after Easter and netted more than $11,500 for relief efforts.
Some of that came from members and friends of the Chinese Christian Church, which shares the church building with the Baptists.
Temple Baptist has only about two dozen members who attend weekend services, and that includes a few residents of the Eden Supportive Living Center that the church picks up from their downtown Champaign home and brings to the church in south Champaign for worship.
So gladdened by the initial response and saddened that the need continues, Boyd said his congregation is going to reboot the giving campaign to just beyond Easter at the end of April.
A banner went up in front of the church this week that says “We can do EVEN more for Ukraine.”
“We’re going to put up $1,000 from our offerings and use that as seed money to begin again,” he said of Ukraine 2.0.
“It’s been a year, and people get busy with life and forget. There’s still a lot of suffering and pain going on in that part of the world,” said Boyd.
“I was watching the news and saw a grandfather grieving over the loss of his grandchild. The pictures keep coming at us. We thought, ‘Let’s try it again,’” he said.
Boyd said the Southern Baptists have missionaries on the ground in Ukraine identifying the needs.
Those moved to help may make checks out to Temple Baptist with “Ukraine” in the memo line. They can be mailed to Temple Baptist Church, 1100 Broadmoor Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Donations can also be made electronically through PayPal at paypal.me/TBCChampaign.