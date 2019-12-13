CHAMPAIGN — Dozens of pies to slice, 50 hams to bake, tables to decorate, gifts to wrap — and that’s just some of what goes into serving a free dinner to hundreds of folks on Christmas Day.
As in years past, a group of community volunteers are set to handle it all with aplomb and good cheer.
This year marks the 10th annual free Christmas dinner held at First Christian Church of Champaign.
Planning got underway in November, but with so much experience under their belts, the volunteers have the whole process down to a science.
“It’s kind of a piece of cake,” said Lynne Barnes, who works on this dinner every year.
About 400 guests who would otherwise be alone or lack a meal on the holiday are expected to attend this year, and about 200 volunteers will give parts of their Christmas day to help make it happen.
About 60 percent of the volunteers return to help year after year, Barnes said.
She and her husband, Dick Barnes, are among a core group of volunteers who work the dinner from the time prep begins about 8 a.m. through the end-of-the-day cleanup.
Debbie Chew, another all-day volunteer, supervises the gift-wrapping. Every child under 12 coming to the dinner gets a free present to take home, courtesy of the Toys for Tots toy drive for the Salvation Army.
Chew said her mom also volunteers as a hostess at the dinner and one of her friends helps serve the meals.
“We do it just to give back to the community,” she said.
Holidays are rough for a lot of people, Chew said. Some are sad because they can’t be with their families, and some aren’t able to provide a holiday meal for themselves.
“We just want to bring some cheer to people,” she said.
On the menu this year will be ham donated by Carle, rolls donated by Texas Roadhouse and pies donated by Meijer — plus green beans, cranberry sauce and scalloped potatoes.
Dinner is served at 1 p.m., with appetizers of cheese, crackers and fruit served for a half-hour before the meal.
In the early years of this tradition, a turkey dinner was served, but a ham dinner is much easier to prepare and serve, Barnes said.
“Heating up a ham is a piece of cake compared to cooking and carving turkeys,” she said. “We did turkeys for about the first three years, and then we got smart.”
Even with the donated food, it costs $1,500 to $1,800 to put on this dinner, but generous donors always step up to help, Barnes said. One such donor approached her recently in a coffee shop and slipped $400 into her pocket, saying it was to help pay for the purchased food.
Serving buffet style might be easier, but this Christmas dinner is served to guests at their tables on glass plates with real silverware.
“We make it classy,” Barnes said. “The lights are dim and there is music being played. We want to make it as much of a restaurant experience as possible.”
The volunteer servers enjoy bringing food to the tables, she said. They dress in white shirts and black pants and wear red and green aprons.
“It makes them look fancy,” she said.
Not a single scrap of the food gets wasted, Barnes said.
Some of the food helps fill to-go containers for shut-ins, and any leftovers are taken to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen or the Salvation Army, Barnes said.
Most of the volunteers sign up to work about two-hour shifts on such jobs as set-up, tear-down, kitchen crew, serving, food-plating, greeting guests, table hosting, gift-wrapping and cleanup.
Another longtime volunteer, Susan Estergard, comes every year and delivers the table centerpieces she and her family made for year one. She and her parents also stay and help serve, then grab their own Christmas dinner at Steak 'n Shake, then come back to help tear down.
This is such a precious day, she doesn’t care if she has 100 other things to do during the hectic holiday season, Estergard said.
“It’s kind of like anything you do comes back to you,” she said. “You’re more blessed.”