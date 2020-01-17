If memory serves correctly, the Rev. Rickey Parks was all of 10 when he attended his first city council meeting.
Mom and Dad encouraged it, telling the future pastor: “If you live in a community, then you need to be a part of your community.”
No matter where he’s called home since — Pine Bluff, Ark., where he was a college football star and coach, or Champaign, where he leads Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church — Parks has heeded those words.
Giving back, he says, is just “what we do.”
In advance of receiving the Doris Hoskins Prestigious Community Service Award at today’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration, Parks answered a few questions from our Alexandria Kobryn.
What’s your earliest memory of community involvement?
We’re from the South, and I remember being probably 5 or 6 years old and being at my grandfather’s farm. They were going to slaughter a hog that day, and it was just a community thing. They were cutting it up and giving pieces away, and I was like, “Why are you giving it away?”
My grandfather said, “That’s what we do. The way we live is if I have, they have.”
The greatest thing you can do is be a giver; the worst thing you can do is be a taker. That’s what my dad taught me. And so I’ve watched my dad barbecue and everyone on our block would get some. My mom fed everybody in the neighborhood, anybody that came by, anyone could sleep over.
It’s just how I grew up.
The Doris Hoskins award recognizes individuals who ‘engage in improving the well-being of Champaign County.’ What does receiving it mean to you?
I’m still trying to wrap my head around it, because I don’t do anything for recognition; I just do it. I think there’s probably a ton more people more deserving than I, but I don’t take it lightly. I’m proud, I’m honored.
As I told the church on Sunday, it’s not just me. Because I represent the church, it represents all of us; the work that we’ve done here, the church together as a body. One person has to get the recognition, but it’s all of us.
So I’m proud that it continues to shine a light on the church and the work that we do.
Describe your most memorable volunteering experience.
I’ve been a bell ringer with The Salvation Army, and I really enjoyed that — my personality really showed because I never met a stranger.
I was just ringing the bell saying “Good morning,” whatever, and they would come back out of the store and say, “I normally don’t do this, but just because of your spirit, I want to.”
Who is your biggest role model?
My dad, without a doubt. I never looked up to anyone on television, no “guy of the neighborhood.”
My dad was always my hero.