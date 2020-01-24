CHAMPAIGN — Meet the new pastor of Champaign’s Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The Rev. Terrance Thomas sports a dashiki, avoids referring to God with male pronouns and probably wouldn’t fit some folks’ stereotype of a traditional reverend.
As a clergy member, he strives to show what he calls “appropriate human-ness.” He enjoys a good time and he likes to dance, he said, and “that’s the humanity of me.”
The 44-year-old Thomas took over as pastor of Bethel AME in September, bringing with him experience as a hospital chaplain and a youth minister and from positions he held on two college campuses.
Thomas grew up on the South Side of Chicago in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, one of six kids in his family. His dad was a Chicago police officer and his mom was a nurse.
He originally went to college to be a teacher, but came home for a time when he became a father, eventually getting a bachelor’s degree in inner city studies from Northeastern Illinois University. Ten years after that, he got a master’s of divinity degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston.
Among the jobs Thomas had before he answered a call to the ministry were serving as a program coordinator for Olive-Harvey College in Chicago and later for Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Ark., where he was also a founding member of the Social Justice Initiative.
Thomas grew up in the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith of his mother, but she allowed him and his siblings to make their own faith choices when they got older, he said. And he decided, that church wasn’t for him.
It was the deaths of his parents that made him more spiritual, as he began looking for more meaning to life, Thomas said.
“I wanted something deeper,” he recalled.
He found the AME church and fell in love with it, Thomas said.
Becoming more involved in his faith life also sparked a zeal in him for social justice, he said.
During and/or after his years in the seminary, Thomas served as chaplain for Advocate Trinity Hospital and Advocate South Suburban Hospital and as a youth minister and pastor at AME churches in the Chicago area.
Thomas said he was initially drawn to being a hospital chaplain because he doesn’t view himself as a traditional minister.
“I knew I had a calling, and I had to find something to do with it,” he recalled.
He found serving as a hospital chaplain very freeing, he said, though draining after a time.
Still, being there for grieving patient families helped him work through his own grief for the deaths of his parents, he said. It also taught him how to sit with people and walk with them on their journeys.
“It helped me be a better pastor,” Thomas said.
Thomas said Bethel AME has strong roots in Champaign, and currently has about 140 members. He’s striving to bring more people back to this church, and to forge connections with Christian groups, students and others at the University of Illinois.
As a church pastor, he’s taken an open and affirming position in which all are invited to come worship, regardless of sexuality, gender identification and past life experiences, Thomas said.
“All are welcome here,” he said.
He’s also well aware that people coming to church are dealing with many struggles, and for him, church shouldn’t make life harder.
Church isn’t about programs, Thomas said, “it’s for you to come breathe.”