CHAMPAIGN — For as long as Jordan Simmons has been alive, pastoring has been a constant.
His father, Larry, was pastor at a church in Urbana, relocated to one in Missouri, then returned to Champaign to lead New Generation Christian Fellowship.
Jordan’s wife, Kristen, was saved when she was 18.
“I fell in love with Jesus, and I had a bonus and fell in love with this sweet man. It’s been a great, great time ever since,” she says.
As Jordan’s dad was looking to retire, the two stepped in to fill his role. But, both in their mid-20s, they didn’t want to just play the parts of pastor or preacher. Which path they should take next, they say they left up to God.
And that’s how the Move x New Generation mobile ministry came about.
“We both went into prayer, seeking the Lord in what direction he would want us to go in as pastors, and the Lord just kind of gave us that as ministry, to go and take the Gospel to our community,” Jordan says. “So it was something we decided — we were going to walk in faith and trust the Lord to allow us and to help us.”
The Simmonses will host their mobile ministry every Sunday at different public places in the community.
“Parks, malls, clubs or bars,” Jordan says. “Anywhere they will let us in.”
“We just know that there’s such a need for people to hear about the good news of Jesus, so we’re excited that we get to be the ones to take it to them,” Kristen says.
The first will take place at noon Easter Sunday, April 12, at Douglass Park in Champaign. From there, they hope to use contact cards and social media to broadcast their next locations.
They may even livestream some of the services. And Jordan’s father will fill in as needed back at the church.
The Simmonses have high hopes the impact their new endeavor can have.
“A lot of the issues we see (in the community) are more deeply rooted. ... They are actually spiritual issues that are just manifesting through crime and education and different things like that,” Jordan says.
“Our hope is just that we can be courageous and confident in what God has given us, because we know it can literally save the whole world if they would just hear and receive the message,” Kristen says.