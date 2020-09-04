THOMASBORO — The Rev. Michael Stoerger recalled laughing when a pastor suggested to him back in high school that he should consider entering the seminary to become a pastor himself.
Stoerger, who grew up on a farm in Sadorus, got an agricultural economics degree from the University of Illinois and worked in the fertilizer and chemicals business for a decade.
But, he recalled, “the Lord was working in my heart.”
The newly installed 49-year-old pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Thomasboro said he had two small children when he began feeling that stronger call to the ministry.
So he resisted — for a time.
Then he talked it over with his wife, who told him if this career change was what he wanted, he should go for it, Stoerger said.
He went to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis graduating in 2006, and served at two other churches — St. John’s Lutheran in Hannibal, Mo., for 11 years and St. Paul’s Lutheran in Woodworth for three years — before coming to Thomasboro.
He arrived at his new church in Thomasboro in mid-August, and was officially installed there as pastor Aug. 30.
The church is currently offering in-person services on Sundays. And for those who aren’t comfortable coming to church during the pandemic, part of the service is available on Facebook and YouTube, he said.
Stoerger and his wife, Lisa, are currently living in Fisher.
Three things to know about the Rev. Stoerger:
- He went to Unity High School and Parkland College before getting his degree at the UI.
- He and his wife have a 24-year-old daughter, a 21-year-old son, and one granddaughter.
- The family farm in Sadorus is still in the family, now operated by his brother-in-law and nephew.