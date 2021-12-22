CHAMPAIGN — More than a year after Copper Creek Church members began worshiping in their brand-new building in southwest Champaign, they’ll be celebrating their first Christmas there.
The new building at 2202 Curtis Road opened in the fall of 2020, but in-person Christmas services had to be canceled last year in favor of an online service due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To be able to celebrate Christmas for the first time in the new church building, “we’re really excited about that,” said lead Pastor Scott Keeble.
It’s partly due to the fact that the pandemic continues to rage that one of Copper Creek Church’s three Christmas services will be a “blue Christmas” service, according to Keeble.
That service, set for 7 p.m. Thursday, is designed to make space for the grief some people experience at the holidays and to remember the loved ones they’ve lost, he said.
The church will also have two services on Christmas Eve, one at 5 p.m. and a candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Keeble said the main point of his Christmas message this year is this:
“God doesn’t ever take love back from us,” he said. “It’s this permanent gift that we get to keep forever.”
Copper Creek Church continues to make itself a home for people who have given up on church, and has seen some growth over the past year, Keeble said.
“We feel people like that will really feel comfortable here,” he said.
The church began in 2007, originally as a satellite of Champaign’s First Presbyterian Church, and it held services in rented spaces before building a space of its own.
For those planning to come to the Christmas services this week, Keeble said masks are required and seating be at half capacity for safety.
Members have been asked to preregister for all three services, though there is some room being left in the registration service to accommodate visitors, Keeble said.