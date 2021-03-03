DANVILLE — A church formed 125 years ago to cater to the burgeoning German population in Danville will celebrate its birthday Sunday.
Immanuel Lutheran Church began as a branch church of Trinity Lutheran and eventually became its own congregation.
Anniversary Committee Chair Diana Pratt said services originally were held in both German and English until the church went to English-only services in 1954.
The old church was located at the corner of Fairchild and Griffin streets. Fifty years ago, a new church building was constructed on its present location on North Bowman Avenue.
The Rev. Jeffrey Moore, a former pastor at Immanuel, will serve as guest speaker at Sunday’s 8:30 a.m. service. A congregational brunch reception will follow.
“We’re trying to make it a yearlong celebration,” Pratt said. “We’re celebrating of couple of things.”
A saints service and cemetery walk are planned for May 30, a homecoming service for Sept. 12 and a cornerstone service for Oct. 10 in which the laying of the cornerstone of the present church 50 years ago is celebrated.
It was March 8, 1896, when the Immanuel church branch was started. Because of the influx of German immigrants, there was not enough room for everyone at Trinity.
The Rev. Ernest Berthold, fresh out of Concordia Seminary, Springfield, which he entered at age 17 after himself immigrating from Germany, was the church’s first pastor. He spent his entire career at Immanuel.
A grateful congregation, in celebration of Berthold’s 40th anniversary at Immanuel, paid for him to take a trip back to his native Germany to visit his father and other family and friends.
It was 1936, the year the Nazi-led country hosted the Olympics. Berthold didn’t attend the games because the Olympics didn’t have his favorite sport — baseball.
The longtime pastor was an obvious lover of the sport.
“He was instrumental in building the baseball diamond at (Danville’s) Garfield Park, which was directly behind the parsonage,” Pratt said.
Berthold is one of only 13 pastors the church has had.
Another pastor who spent most, if not all, of his career at the Danville church was Delmar Krueger, who will attend Sunday’s services. Krueger will be making the trip from his Ohio home.
In a section of the church website that contains memories, Krueger said one of his most vivid recollections came not in the church but in a car ride with Howard Koehn, who owned a Dodge dealership.
“He was on the building committee for the new church, and we would travel to see churches that might inspire the committee,” Krueger said. “One evening on the road, he was driving his Chrysler, and I was in the front passenger seat. On chance, I glanced at him and saw this his eyes were closed, driving asleep. I nudged him and called out to awaken him. A tragedy was avoided!”
Immanuel’s first church building lasted for nearly 70 years and has since been demolished. Its final service was held in 1965. The church also had a parochial school, and it was the site of worship services until the new church building was dedicated.
The school was started in 1911. A new education center was dedicated in 1959.
Kimberly Davis, church secretary and a member of the anniversary committee, said Immanuel Lutheran has a membership of 450. Attendance averages about 150.