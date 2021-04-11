No church has been spared from the woes of the coronavirus. In sometimes intense counseling sessions, pastors frequently remind me of that.
Last August, I met with a pastor who told me of his decision to quit his church position entirely, and he did, leaving his church, which was not yet meeting publicly, high and dry.
Another pastor lamented to me that he spent the lion’s share of Thursdays in 2020 filming both the Sunday music and his sermon. On Sunday, the service was broadcast from their YouTube channel.
“While flipping pancakes for my kids, still wearing my pajama bottoms, I watched myself preach,” he said. “And you know what? I’m not near the preacher I fancy myself to be.” Laughing, he admitted, “To be flat honest, sometime last fall, I mostly quit even watching our Sunday services.”
In early December, a pastor seeking my counsel drove to Champaign-Urbana from a different city. He insisted we meet at night. He told me with the pandemic changing his normal rhythms, he is drinking more than ever in his life.
“Way too much. I’m in real trouble,” he told me through tears.
“Have you been drinking today?” I asked.
He said he hadn’t, adding, “My wife just discovered the extent of my drinking, and it did not go well.”
All of these woes brought to mind the Apostle Paul’s words after he was nearly stoned to death, “We must go through many hardships to enter the Kingdom of God.”
I started thinking back to the times I have wanted to quit the ministry in the last 43 years — way too many to count.
Forty years ago, early in my campus ministry at the University of Illinois, I found myself embroiled with a board member over, of all things, Christian baptism.
I will spare you the very fun details, only to say the board member, himself a pastor, went behind my back to other board members saying he was surprised at how theologically inept I was at explaining my position and felt I should be relieved of my duties.
I told my young bride that if things didn’t change pronto, I was resigning. Well, they did change, somewhat, and I hung in there. The pastor who said I was a theological lightweight left the board and never spoke to me again.
Sometime in the mid-1980s, I tangled with some people about glossolalia (speaking in tongues).
It is the phenomenon of speaking in an unknown language, especially during prayer, and often practiced by Pentecostal and Charismatic Christians. Some people told me tongues should not be allowed, that in fact they aren’t even real, and people doing it should be asked to stop.
Even though I didn’t speak in tongues, I knew those who did. They were faithful, humble believers.
I defended their right to pray in tongues privately and even publicly, if done decently and in order.
One conservative guy who locked horns with me felt that speaking in tongues was nonsense. He called me a “charismaniac.”
In the 1990s, I settled on my conviction that women can pursue and serve in all roles of leadership in the church. And that got me in trouble.
I support women elders, teachers and preachers. Those who disagree with me, and that would be the majority of evangelicals, argue that they have church history mostly on their side.
That might be, but hundreds of millennial pastors, those who now are making church decisions that will affect the very lives of the church-going people reading this column, agree with me.
No question but that my views coalesced while watching my own wife and daughter in action. They are smart, wise, self-assured and articulate — real leaders. Can I follow their leadership? Of course. Even leading in the church? With joy!
And then in recent decades, so many sectors of the church in America have encountered serious Christians who feel gay people should be allowed to live according to their convictions, certainly marrying, and even be given the chance to be ordained for Christian ministry.
Rarely have I seen an issue with so many nuances, producing such strong emotions and with enormously high stakes. Though I think marriage should be between a man a woman, gay marriage is legal, here to stay and chosen by deeply committed Christians.
My own sister-in-law, a wonderful person and a faithful Christian, is married to her wife. Moreover, many millennial pastors are happy about gay marriage being legal.
Last week, a pastor told me about his congregation meeting in person for Easter Sunday. Beaming, he said, “I was thrilled so see everyone and am so relieved things finally are starting to get back to normal.”
Well, I’m glad he feels relieved, but he’s wrong about the church returning to normal. The church is going through a sea change. I think tough-sledding awaits the Church in America in the coming years. There may be a new normal coming, but there is no longer any going back to normal. The pre-pandemic days are over.
Whatever awaits the faithful, now is the hour to buckle up and press in. God’s church needs us now more than ever.