Don Follis | Driving West through the mountains is good for the soul
It happens every time I drive west in the summer, heading for the Rocky Mountains. Somewhere near the Iowa-
Nebraska border, my mind shifts into neutral. It happened again three weeks ago.
Late in the afternoon of the first day of our 16-day jaunt, my wife and I pulled into O’Neill in northeastern Nebraska, to spend the night.
The humidity had dropped. Being there reminded me of the arid summer nights when I was a boy growing up near the Kansas-Colorado border. Come about 9 o’clock, even after 100-degree days in July and August, Dad would open up the house, turn on the attic fan and say, “We’re gonna sleep good tonight.”
The next morning, we skirted west along U.S. 20 in northern Nebraska, passing through Ainsworth, where I lived during the sixth grade. For the next 200 miles en route to Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford, we passed cattle ranches dotting the Nebraska sand hills. We spent two days hiking, reading the history of the fort and gazing at the bluffs, where a bison herd still roams. When our kids were small, we brought them to this old cavalry outpost, where today, many of the original buildings survive, and where in 1879, the famed Sioux Chief Crazy Horse was killed.
We left Fort Robinson at
6 a.m. By noon we had passed through the mining country around Casper, Wyo., and the Wind River Indian Reservation, before stopping in Dubois, where we replenished our ice chest. For the next hour, we climbed through the Bridger-
Teton National Forest, making our way west toward Grand Teton National Park.
Suddenly, coming over a rise on the mountain road, the Teton peaks soared in the distance, welcoming us for the eighth time. As we began our descent toward the park entrance, a 20-mile-wide valley opened before us. In the late 1800s, when American explorer David Jackson first saw the immense valley at the base of the Teton range, he said, “What a hole.” Thus, Jackson Hole.
For the next three days, we hiked the park trails. One 4-mile hike started at the String Lake trailhead. After circling String Lake, the trail gains 600 feet in elevation, leading you high above Jenny Lake, a 250-foot-deep glacier lake at the foot of Cascade Canyon. Bald Eagles and Osprey watched us from near their nests as we followed the trail into Cascade Canyon and up to Hidden Falls before reaching Inspiration Point, where we looked 20 miles back east across the Jackson Hole valley.
Leaving Grand Teton National Park at 5:30 a.m. and heading toward Yellowstone National park, we were greeted by a black bear running alongside the highway. By 7:30, we pulled into one of the 674 parking spots at Old Faithful Inn. After breakfast in the hotel, we gathered with a thousand other early birds along the boardwalk to watch the famed Old Faithful geyser put on her show, as she does every hour and 40 minutes.
From Yellowstone, we drove to Philipsburg, Mont., an old mining town where for two days we walked the streets and heard some local yore. At a gem store, we paid for a 5-gallon bucket of rocks. We learned how to wash them and use large tweezers to mine for sapphires. We found some, too, and had them sent off to be cut and polished.
It was then on to Missoula, where we hiked the strenuous Barmeyer trail. From the top, we had a great view overlooking the University of Montana campus. One hundred miles north of Missoula is Flathead Lake, sitting on the south cusp of Glacier National Park. Flathead is the largest freshwater lake in the U.S. west of the Mississippi River, boasting 200 square miles of water and 185 miles of shoreline. For two days, we stayed in the log-cabin home of friends who live along the lake. We rode in their speedboat and cooled off as we swam in the 400-foot-deep glacier lake.
From Flathead, we drove south through Idaho, stopping for a long walk through the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello, where the campus sits at the base of the Bannock Mountain Range. The next morning, we passed alongside Salt Lake City, pushing our way to Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks in southwestern Utah.
We walked the Navajo Loop Trail in Bryce Canyon, ooh-ing and aah-ing at the Hoodoos, the distinctive mystical rock formations, made from centuries of water and wind erosion. From Bryce, we entered Zion National Park from the east, driving through the mile-long Zion-Mount Carmel tunnel, and then descending down the harrowing highway with switchbacks and thousand-foot drop offs. Parking at the visitor’s center, we hiked trails all morning, then sat outside the 1920s Zion National Park Lodge and drank iced tea.
To the south of Zion and just over the Utah-Arizona border, there only one road to the north rim of the Grand Canyon. From the Grand Canyon Lodge, we watched the sun cast shadows across the enormous canyon. When a cloudless night fell, we sat on the veranda and watched an entire sky full of twinkling stars.
With the trip drawing to a close, I looked into the sky and thought of this Psalm of David: “When I look at the night sky and the work of your hands — the moon and the stars that you set in place — what are mere mortals that you should think about them, human beings that you should care for them?”
Don Follis counsels pastors and consults with a wide array of churches. He blogs at donfollis.com, where you can subscribe to his posts. He can be reached at donscolumn@gmail.com.