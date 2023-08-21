Watching the indictments of former President Donald J. Trump unfold takes me back almost 50 years to one of the most confusing days of my life. Barely 19, on Friday morning, Aug. 2, 1974, I drove across Kansas from Manhattan to Colby, my hometown. That summer, I lived in a tiny third-floor apartment cleaning dorm rooms in a small Christian college across the street from Kansas State University.
A year earlier, I had the world by the tail. I married my high school girlfriend who just turned 19, and together we traipsed off to K-State. On the back window of the car, a friend wrote “Just Married.” It may as well have said “Clueless.” Nine months later, the marriage fell apart. My wife served me divorce papers, and that Friday, I headed across Kansas to meet with her attorney.
That morning, every radio station was filled with news of the Watergate turmoil. President Richard Nixon’s resignation was just days away. Crossing Kansas on Interstate 70, I remember thinking the world might be coming to an end. My own world certainly was. My Grandma Jennings was sitting on the front porch when I pulled up the driveway of my home. She lived with us while I was growing up. Her apartment was in our basement, and my bedroom was next to hers. Grandma hugged me and asked, “What will happen today?”
“Grandma, I don’t know exactly. I’m pretty sure I’ll return in an hour or so a divorced man.”
“That’s what I was afraid of, honey.”
“You don’t have to be afraid, Grandma. You’re about to have a redheaded 19-year-old divorced grandson. Get used to it.”
Seeing her blank expression, I laughed and said, “Grandma, I’m kidding.”
“I love you, honey, but that’s not funny.”
“I’ve never done this before, Grandma. I guess I’ll be back.”
After changing out of my shorts and T-shirt into a pair of slacks and a collared shirt, I drove to the attorney’s office for my 1 p.m. appointment. With checkbook in hand, I stepped into the attorney’s office, feeling anxious and numb. He explained the cause of the divorce was “irreconcilable differences.”
“Does this all make sense?” he asked me, saying that “irreconcilable differences” is not all that bad.
“I guess,” I said, more confused than ever. Pulling a long black pen from its holder sitting on his desk, he showed me where to sign my name. I wrote him a check to cover my part of the fees, and that was it. Walking me to the door, he put his hand on my back and said, “You’ll be OK, Mr. Follis.”
As I stepped out of the blonde-brick office into the sunlight, walking directly in front of me on the sidewalk was the Methodist church pastor who had officiated at our wedding.
“What are you doing here in Colby on this summer afternoon, Mr. Follis?”
“Just taking care of some business,” I said, not even stopping to shake his hand. He knew why I was there. He saw me come out of the law office.
“Good luck to you,” he said. Nodding, I walked to my car, wondering which of us might have felt more awkward.
A week later, I stood in the apartment of a friend in Manhattan, watching on a little black-and-white television as Nixon resigned. I couldn’t believe the president had resigned, or, just 19, I already was married and divorced. I was scared for the future of the country and for my own personal future. For an hour, I sat on the porch of my apartment house, pondering the words of Don McClean’s wildly popular “American Pie.”
“And the three men I admire most, the father, son and the holy ghost, they caught the last train to the coast, the day the music died.”
The world did not come to an end that summer. I went on to study for the ministry, marry again and raise a family. As I hummed “American Pie” that lonely night, I looked at a Bible verse written on a note card my friend handed me when I left his apartment.
“Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. Matthew 6:34.”
Underneath the verse, he wrote, “This is the day the Lord has made. Live one day at a time.”