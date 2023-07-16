This July, my wife, Jennifer, and I celebrated 45 years of marriage. I am well aware that I am the luckiest man alive!
On a July day in Phoenix that was not quite as hot as it has been in the Valley of the Sun this summer, Jennifer walked down the aisle at Central Christian Church in Mesa, just east of Phoenix and a half-mile from the huge Mormon Temple. She was 18.
“Almost 19,” she says, “if I stood on my tip-toes.”
I had just turned 23 — a real man!
After high school, Jennifer had come to Kansas to study at Manhattan Christian College for a year. The little college in the shadow of Kansas State University, directly across the street. Her pastor in Phoenix studied there and encouraged students to attend the Kansas college for a semester or year to “figure out what you believe.”
Jennifer had a scholarship to study journalism and intended to return to Arizona and study journalism.
Before she arrived for freshman year, I had graduated and was hired on to work in public relations for the school. Jennifer took a part-time job in the office where I worked. You already know where this is going, don’t you?
One afternoon in mid-September, the folks in the office threw a party for her 18th birthday. Her roommate brought ice cream and cake. Giving her a Snoopy birthday card with a Life Saver mint inside, I teased her about being so young. I was flirting, and she knew it.
Though I barely knew her, by the time I left that party, I wanted to marry her. Lying in my bed in my apartment that night, I prayed, “Lord, please, please let her be the one.”
By Christmas, Jennifer knew that I wanted to marry her. She liked me a lot, but not enough to marry me. Had we not been head over heels over each other, she might not even have returned for the second semester. But she did, and, well, “the rest is history.”
In April 1978, I had a chance to fly to Champaign-Urbana to interview for a campus-ministry position at the University of Illinois.
When I took the job on May 1, the school year was winding down for Jennifer. She planned to return to Phoenix and study journalism at an Arizona school. But I begged her to marry me and go to Illinois.
She didn’t want to get married so young. I was certain what I wanted.
“Please marry me this summer and come to Illinois with me,” I said.
A few days later, in what I have come to love about her inimitable, decisive, measured style, Jennifer looked at me and simply said, “OK, I’ll marry you this summer.”
I couldn’t believe my ears. After I walked her to the dorm and kissed her goodnight, I sprinted two blocks to the park across the street from my apartment. Dancing through the grass, making pirouettes, I struck the air with my fists and shouted at the top of my voice, “Yes. Yes. Yes.”
We chose July 8 as our wedding day, just two months away. We pulled into Champaign-Urbana on a hot, humid day in late July and quickly decided we would stay two or three years at the most. We stayed those two or three years, all right, and many more — 43, to be exact!
Two years ago, we did what we had seen people do every year — we loaded up our horses and got out of town. We moved back to Phoenix, where Jennifer was raised.
In 1978, we pulled out of the Valley of the Sun in a baby-blue 1974 LTD and headed east toward Illinois. When we pulled back into Phoenix in a 2019 Honda CRV, we looked at each other as if to say, “that went fast.”
“How could it possibly have been 43 years?” I asked.
“One day at a time, honey,” she said. “Welcome back.”