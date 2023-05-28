Spring semester 1975 is etched in my mind because I got schooled by a girl who was my study partner.
We took a religion class called “The Life of Christ.” It required a lot of reading. Fortunately, the textbook for the class was written by a brilliant scholar who was a fine writer. I actually enjoyed reading the entire 500-page textbook, although it required keeping my dictionary close by. The author had a tremendous vocabulary. When I encountered words I didn’t know, I wrote the meaning on note cards and tried to use the word in a sentence.
One day, my study mate saw me in the hallway and asked me the definition of a word in the reading called “precipice.” I had not done the reading for the day but immediately answered her, “It’s another word for people.”
“Really?” she asked. “That doesn’t fit the context at all.”
“Could be,” I said. “That’s what it means.”
Of course, my answer was made up and utterly ridiculous. She walked off, but she should have challenged me on the spot, hitting me over the head with the textbook. Instead, she waited until later that evening when she looked me up and said, “Hey, Mister It’s-Another-Word-For-People. A precipice is a steep cliff. You’re about to be thrown off one.”
She had her finger in the spot where “precipice” occurred and made me read the sentence. I felt foolish and instantly backed down.
“I’m sorry. I should not have did that to you,” I said.
“You mean you should not have done that to me,” she said, correcting my grammar. “You’re forgiven, but please don’t do that again. You and I both like to learn. We just have to be honest about what we don’t know. Honesty is the most important part of learning.”
As I walked back to my apartment that evening, I kicked myself and said, “You’re just a stupid kid from northwestern Kansas. You don’t know anything.”
First thing the next morning, I hopped in my car and drove straight to the office of the Manhattan Mercury — the daily paper in Manhattan, Kan. — and became a subscriber. Each morning, the paper was delivered to the porch of my apartment. Reading it cover to cover was part of my homework every day until I graduated.
Columnists like Jack Anderson, Russell Baker and Mary McGrory became my teachers. I especially liked McGrory. She was a sassy writer in Washington, D.C., who covered politics. Reading her columns, I always kept my dictionary handy. If a particular McGrory column inspired me, I held the newspaper in each hand and walked around the living room reading it out loud, fantasizing that I was some intellectual who always knew exactly what to say and when to say it.
When I went back home that summer to Colby, I read the Denver Post, the paper that was delivered to our home every day. Sitting with the paper on our first porch one evening, I pulled it down from my face and told my dad that I liked Jimmy Carter. Carter had declared his candidacy for the 1976 Democratic presidential nomination the previous December. Dad was a lifelong Republican and didn’t like Carter’s Southern accent. He said, “You’re reading that paper too much.”
The 1976 election was the first time I could vote, and I cast my vote for Carter. When I told Dad I voted for Carter, he harrumphed and said, “Why did you do that?” He paused and then added, “Oh yeah, from reading the newspaper.”
“Dad,” I said, “you read the newspaper, too. I just think Carter is the better man.”
Happily, my newspaper reading days continue to this very day. Every morning, I read The News-Gazette, the New York Times and news from the BBC — all online. If you were an early-morning fly on the wall of my office, you would see me reading the obituaries in the New York Times and hear me say out loud at least once, “What in the Sam Hill is going on down here anyway?”