On Valentine’s Day, I counseled a pastor who insisted he is right in a church friendship gone bad.
After he left my office, I thought of several ways people can wreck relationships, including pastors.
Insisting on always being right is one.
It is very difficult to always be right and not have anybody not get hurt.
Second, always control others.
Simply demand that people do life your way.
Not long ago, a woman lamented to me that after countless invitations, her husband still will not go to church with her.
“He’s a wonderful husband — hardworking and humble, but I guess I just have to forgive him for not going to church with me.”
“Forgive him?” I asked.
“How about accept him for who he is. Forgiveness is something you offer someone who has wronged you.”
Offer unchecked self-expression and spoil a relationship in no time.
A fellow told me, “In my anger sometimes I just want to let it rip. I feel like I always have to walk around on eggshells.”
I asked, “Well, isn’t it better to walk on eggshells than to always be breaking eggs?”
Self-control is one of the fruits of the spirit.
The book of Proverbs says that even fools are thought to be wise if they keep silent and discerning if they hold their tongues.
Usually the less we say, the less we have to say.
Fourth, retaliate — against your partner, your friend or even your enemy.
Are you a person who says, “I keep records of wrongs”?
Spend your life doing that, and in the end, you likely are the one to get hurt the most.
Finally, finish ruining the relationship by completely withdrawing from people.
When someone hurts you, withdraw and pout.
And don’t you just know that pouting and withdrawing makes a better, more truthful person.
If that’s how you wreck a relationship, the best way to build a relationship is by asking great questions.
Scholars say Jesus asked more than 300 questions.
He was asked 185 questions but then often came back with another question.
God himself asked questions, probing Adam and Eve with, “Where were you when I came looking for you in the garden?”
“Did you eat of the fruit you were forbidden to eat?”
God asks Cain, “Where is your brother, Abel?”
God knew the answers, but the questions invited people to engage.
In my counseling, I ask lots of open-ended questions.
“What fills you with joy?”
“What energizes you?”
“What’s been the high point of your week?”
“What’s been the low point?”
“What is about to take you down?”
“What are your options?”
“What do you really want to do?”
If you genuinely love someone, be curious.
People have a great capacity for conversation.
I’ll prime the pump and give you an idea for a potentially great conversation with your spouse, partner or friend.
One person asks, “What emotion are you feeling right now?”
When the other person answers, you ask, “When was an early time in your life you remember feeling that same emotion?”
When my wife recently asked me what I felt, I said I was sad about some challenges facing one of my sisters.
Her follow-up question was, “Can you remember an early time in your life you felt sad?”
I had to think about it but then remembered feeling sad when I was 8 after showing up at the first summer baseball practice wearing my new glove.
Another boy soon arrived with no ball glove at all.
His mother said to the coach, “I thought maybe you could provide him with a glove.”
I felt sad for the boy and his mom.
My wife got to see that I felt the same emotion at age 8 that I feel now.
It does feel exactly the same.
That led to a conversation about emotions we both felt when we were young but didn’t yet have the word for it.
I felt badgered as a boy but had never heard of that word.
People have deep feelings, and most really do want to be known.
But we have to be curious and sincerely listen.
Curiosity can lead to the habit of asking questions, where we will be amazed at how much we learn.