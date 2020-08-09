Right after most things shut down in March because of COVID-19, I read John Kelly’s “The Great Mortality: An Intimate History of the Black Death, the Most Devastating Plague of All Time.” Kelly traces how the black death spread across Europe from 1347 to 1353, indiscriminately taking the lives of millions of people.
When people think about suffering and random tragedies, it is the terror of the unforeseen randomness that usually bothers people as much as anything. They wonder why this or that has befallen them.
A few years ago, I spent three days near Knoxville, Tenn., with a group of 12 pastors, all of whom had experienced the loss of a close family member, many of them under tragic circumstances. I had lost a 21-year-old son. The first day, we each told our story, emptying boxes of tissues.
One pastor lost a 9-year-old granddaughter just four months earlier. Holding his wife’s hand, he said this gathering was the first time he had spoken about what happened. He lived just 2 miles from his daughter. His granddaughter had spent the night with Grandpa and Grandma, as she had many times. The grandparents were supposed to have their granddaughter back home by 9 a.m. The pastor told us they were having such a good time, he called his daughter to ask if they could play another 20 minutes. “No problem, Daddy,” was the reply.
As he drove his granddaughter home, a car ran a stop sign and T-boned the side of his van where his granddaughter was buckled in the back seat. The little girl died instantly; Grandpa was not injured. As he spoke through sobs, he kept saying, “Why didn’t I leave 20 minutes earlier? I can never forgive myself.”
Driving home, I started pondering the orderliness of nature that scientists count on every day. Drop an object, and it will fall toward the ground at a constant rate of speed, as Newton discovered. We humans try hard to impose order on our world, with our clocks and schedules and planning. But order does not always prevail. I once drove through a tornado-ravaged town where on one block, only one house was destroyed, while seemingly every other house was untouched.
Loss can make the universe seem like a cold, unfriendly place. It looks like life just happens, good or bad. The randomness of it mandates that we simply live as best we can, but in the end, we realize that what happens often is arbitrary. The coronavirus has shown us that there is so much that is outside of our control.
There are some things, like mountain climbing, that are inherently risky. If a climber falls to his death, it constitutes real suffering, but at least it is understandable. But what if someone is just at the wrong place at the wrong time? I once had a campus-ministry friend in Pennsylvania who had just returned home one night after leading Bible study. As he stepped out of his car, he was struck by a bullet. Instantly, he dropped to his death, leaving a wife and three young children. Turns out, two teens were shooting rifles at a stop sign after dark. One of the bullets went awry, killing the young campus minister.
One day, I talked with a man who lost a brother in what seemed like a senseless tragedy. He said he sometimes pretended that tragedy was different. After the misfortune, he said he tried hard to alter in his imagination what happened in reality. But I wondered if that was what he really wanted. Did he want that kind of power? Did he want to play God, knowing what will happen in the future and what will befall him? That would mean living in some kind of antiseptic bubble for the rest of his life. Would that be better?
With cases of COVID-19 on the increase, isn’t it better to be as wise and careful as possible and then endure whatever life brings as best we can? Isn’t it better to give up our quest for control and live in hope? In fact, most people seem to weather loss pretty well because they have learned to live in hope.
It’s amazing to me that most of us aren’t utterly immobilized by not knowing what awaits us all. Most people simply expect the best and yet can somehow face the worst, accepting it as part of the bargain of living in a fallen world.
Even as communities try to figure out school and work and activities for the fall, we all know that life on this earth is a chronic condition. I hope we all do our best to pull together, doing all we can to make life better for everyone.
Whatever awaits us, there is no cure for being human. Most of us accept the risk of living in a troubled world. American playwright Thornton Wilder saw life as a great landscape that extends far beyond what the eyes of our experience can see. Writer Gerald Sittser agreed when he said, “Loss may appear to be random, but that does not mean it is. It may fit into a scheme that surpasses what our imaginations dare to think.”