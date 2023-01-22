Don Follis | Is this your year to give someone another chance?
When I was a young man, I wanted to be a pastor, but I didn’t get out of the blocks very smoothly. After a 10-month teenage marriage and divorce, I landed as a whipped puppy at a small Kansas Christian college, where I feebly declared, “I think I want to be a pastor.” Problem was, churches in my clan at the time — the independent Christian churches and Churches of Christ — did not look kindly on anyone studying for the ministry who had been divorced, regardless of their age or the reason for the divorce.
When I stepped on campus at age 19, there was an underlying sense that those who had been divorced were suspect. “You are 19, and you’ve been divorced? Eww, what happened?” Though the president of the college welcomed me, I kept to myself, feeling embarrassed and ashamed. In a class called “The Life of Christ,” one day the professor tried to explain Jesus’ words about divorce found in Matthew chapter 19, concluding that those who had been divorced probably are not good candidates to serve as pastors. “Perhaps they could be good church members,” he said.
“Oh great,” I thought. Then my mom questioned why I wanted to continue preparing to be a pastor, saying over the phone one day, “Son, I’m sorry, but I just don’t think anyone will hire you. Maybe that’s not how it should be, but it is how it is. I think you ought to move on now and make a different life for yourself.” When I told her I was staying and would take my chances — at least for a while — she backed off.
But then came the day that I had the chance to serve as a weekend pastor at a tiny rural church. When I went to preach, I spent Saturday evening with an elderly couple. They served me pie and ice cream and wanted to know about my life. Though I had signed divorce papers a year-and-a-half earlier, I had not spoken to anyone about it. Feeling safe, I decided to open up to this couple in their 80s. They were empathetic, listened well and said, “We are so sorry. We will pray for you.”
Everything went well until the following week when I was told the church did not want me back. I still don’t know exactly what happened. The college administrator who broke the news to me said, “I’m sorry, but the church did not know about your divorce.” I figured the older couple must have told the church elders, however unwittingly. Who knows? Not only had I been divorced by the young farm girl I had married, now the church folks had rejected me. Completely puzzled, I marched into the college president’s office and told him I was going to drop out of school and do something else with my life.
“I never would have stayed, Dad,” my daughter said. “Why did you?”
The president of the school showered me with compassion, love and understanding, convincing me to stay. And I was fragile. I didn’t know what to do. Several weekends when the school president preached at churches, he asked me to travel with him. After I graduated, he offered me a full-time public relations job. There I met a fellow who invited me to be a campus minister at the University of Illinois.
When I first pulled into Champaign-Urbana with my new wife, we didn’t like the place. It was a hot, humid July day. But then the place grew on us, and we ended up staying 43 years! For a guy who was told he probably could not be a pastor, I went on to seminary and then graduate school at the UI. More than 2000 UI students passed through the campus ministry I directed. I preached in more than 50 churches throughout Illinois. This newspaper now has printed some 800 of my columns. I have been married to a wonderful wife for almost 45 years.
We have now moved to Phoenix, where my wife grew up. Here I work full time counseling, mentoring and encouraging pastors, mostly under age 40. The guy who was divorced as a teenager and probably not a good candidate for the ministry, that guy — me — now has mentored more than 200 pastors. To Bill Lown — the college president who gave me a chance — I owe a debt of gratitude. So here’s my question, friends. Is there someone you need to love and give another chance? They are out there, you know. You just never know what might happen.
Don Follis counsels pastors and consults with a wide array of churches. He blogs at donfollis.com, where you can subscribe to his posts. He can be reached at donscolumn@gmail.com.