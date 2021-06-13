One summer when I was in college, I worked on a paint crew that included several guys who aspired to be pastors one day.
During our lunch break, we often got into theological discussions. Two guys in particular did most of the talking. One of them always was right. The other almost always disagreed with him.
When the idea of female pastors came up one day, sparks flew. The guy who was always right strongly opposed any idea of female pastors. The other guy thought women should be ordained just like men were.
Suddenly, with no warning, the guy who was always right lost it and started cursing like a sailor at the guy who always disagreed.
When Mr.-Always-Right finally came up for air, he looked at the other fellow and said, “Sorry.” Shaking his head back and forth several times, he said, “That’s not the person I am. I hope you know that.” With that, he closed up his lunch box and went back to work.
Who of us hasn’t heard someone say, or said ourselves, “Pardon the bad language. That’s not who I am.”
I always want to say, “Really? Those words came from your mouth, didn’t they?” It may not be the person you want to be, but it was the person you were at that moment.
Truth is, what is in the heart often comes out at the most inopportune time. Which gives us all some idea of how incredibly tough it is for these hard hearts of ours to be changed.
“It takes so doggone long,” a friend of mine lamented.
This reminds me of the words of the Apostle Paul as he reflected on doing the very things he said he wasn’t going to do: “O wretched man that I am. Who will deliver me from this body that is so subject to death?”
Jesus was spot-on when he said, “Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks.”
Not long ago, I gave one of my granddaughters a set of Russian nesting dolls. You remove the top from the first doll, and inside is another, smaller doll. And then another, and then another. Finally, you get to the eighth tiny doll.
It’s sort of like that with our multilayered selves. The first time you meet us, we make a pretty good impression. But if you work closely with us every day, you get to know our layers. But then talk to people who live with us every day. They know our layers like no one else.
And then there’s part of us that none of us knows very well. The Old Testament prophet Jeremiah is right when he says, “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?”
Sometimes, when I counsel pastors, I ask: “What kind of person do you want to be? What kind of person do you respect? How do you want to be remembered?”
One soft-spoken pastor in his mid-30s recently told me he knows that even when he does his best, outside of God’s grace and mercy, his best falls way short. He pointed to Jesus’ parable in Luke 18
of the religious leader (a Pharisee) and a despised tax collector.
“I have that parable printed out and taped on my desk,” he said.
In the parable, both men go to the temple to pray. The Pharisee quickly stands and loudly prays, numbering his good deeds as part of his prayer. Not the tax collector. He stands off in the distance and would not even lift his eyes toward heaven as he prayed, “Lord, be merciful to me a sinner.”
“That’s my prayer,” the young pastor told me. “Even though I have a lot of layers in my life, I still believe that all of life is sacred. Everything I think, do and feel is cast in time forever. Because every moment is hallowed, I humbly ask God to do his will in my life.”
He said he starts each morning praying, “Lord, be merciful to me a sinner,” adding these words from the New Testament book of Romans: “Help me today to not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but to be transformed — all my many layers — by letting you renew my mind moment by moment.”