In the last six months, I have reconnected with my cousin Lisa Crawford. It has been 60 years.
Two fascinating phone conversations have led to Lisa wanting to know more about my Grandmother Follis and me wanting to know more about her father, J.R. Crawford.
Two years after J.R. Crawford’s death in 1986, my grandmother, then 85, began writing Lisa, then 35. After a couple short letters, Lisa received one that began: “I’m going to tell you about your dad’s father.”
To grasp the poignancy of those words, you need some backstory. In 1924, Grandmother Follis was 19. She was the third of eight children of Isaac and Edith Crawford, all living on a farm 120 miles south of Kansas City, Mo., near the Kansas/Missouri line. Grandmother’s autobiographical account says her parents were of strong Christian faith with a “high moral fiber.”
Isaac Crawford read the Bible to the family each evening. Christian hymns constantly were sung around the home. Church attendance was mandatory at the Baptist church 2 miles from their farm.
When the spring of 1924 rolled around, a family moved in just down the road from the Crawfords. A young man, several years my grandmother’s senior, quickly made her acquaintance. Grandmother wrote to cousin Lisa saying the young man “had a beautiful disposition, happy, kind, gentle and thoughtful of others.”
Still, the two only “kept steady company” for two or three months. The young man never made a real commitment.
“When he found out I was pregnant, he just disappeared.”
He and his family made a sudden move to Kansas City.
Three months into my grandmother’s pregnancy, her father swapped his southwestern Missouri farm for on in Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas. In October 1924, the entire Crawford clan moved 450 miles from southwestern Missouri to 10 miles southeast of Jennings, Kan., in northern Sheridan County. Even today, the 450-mile diagonal drive across Kansas seems interminable.
Grandmother’s genealogical records of the dates and places of the births of her siblings includes the youngest: “J.R. Crawford, adopted son of Isaac and Edith Crawford, born May 31, 1925, in Kansas City, Missouri.”
Cousin Lisa and I wonder if my Grandmother perhaps went to Kansas City to live in a home for unwed mothers.
“There were homes for unwed mothers back in those days,” Lisa said.
Whatever the case, Grandmother wrote: “J.R. became the youngest member of the clan [Crawford] a few months after we moved to Kansas. I never have forgotten the day I arrived. A strong south wind was blowing dust. The countryside was dry and brown. The few trees that lined the banks of the dry Solomon River were small, scrubby and wind whipped.”
Mother and baby J.R. somehow traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to northwestern Kansas. Maybe by train. I can only imagine what my grandmother’s parents — her mother, Edith, then 48, and her father, Isaac, 56 — told their Kansas neighbors or church folk. In fact, Grandmother wrote that honesty was her parents’ highest value.
The summer of 1925, with baby J.R. 6 or 7 weeks old, Grandmother writes that she “met a good looking, energetic, young man named Charlie Follis, and we began dating. In October, we became engaged. We chose February 10, 1926, for our wedding date.”
They were married in Norton, Kan., while J.R., 9 months old, safe in the care of her parents. After their February 1926 marriage, my grandparents moved to a farm just a couple miles from where Grandmother’s parents lived.
Cousin Lisa said, “I was told your grandfather didn’t like to go over and see J.R.” Still, my grandmother wrote to Lisa in the late 1980s: “My father, loving, Christian gentleman that he was, and my darling mother did a great job of bringing up J.R.”
In the six years following their wedding, Grandfather and Grandmother Follis had four children of their own, including my father.
When one of Grandmother’s brothers was married a few years later, he took J.R. out to Eastern Colorado, where J.R. finished growing up. He married, became a pharmacist and raised a family of six children.
There are no records of any formal adoption.
“I think that’s right,” said my 92-year-old uncle. “They just called it adoption.”
J.R. died in 1986 at age 61, preceding Grandmother Follis, who died in 1994 at age 91.
It was only after J.R.’s death that Grandmother Follis wrote to Lisa, explaining what happened in 1924. Lisa said the only two times J.R. and his family traveled from Colorado to visit Grandmother and Grandfather Follis in Hoxie, Kan., she was younger than 10. Both times, J.R. was clear: “Do not call her Grandma. Call her Aunt Ruth.”
To her death, Grandmother never spoke to me or my siblings about J.R. other than as her younger brother, always calling him “a good Christian man.” Even with the truly genuine faith I saw in Grandmother Follis, there are secrets she took to her grave, proving once again that many of the good old days of which we tend to speak never really existed.