One day, when I was a young campus minister at the University of Illinois, I got a package in the mail from my grandma Follis. Opening it, I untied a bundle of 40 sermons preached by her pastor.
Across the top in grandma’s handwriting was written, “The person and work of the Holy Spirit.”
Underneath the sermons was another handwritten note in large handwriting: “Call me at your convenience.”
The next day, I called her, thanked her for the 40 sermons and asked her what she wanted.
“Did you notice how my pastor returned to the same theme over and over?”
“Ah, I guess so.”
“Don, it’s obvious. In 40 different ways he made one clear point. ‘Let the Holy Spirit guide your life.’”
“Well, I have no argument with that, Grandma.”
“So here’s my question,” she said. “As a newly ordained minister, ‘What do you want the message of your life, of your ministry, to be?’ Because whatever north star guides you, that’s where you always will return. When my pastor visits me, he always says the same thing when he says goodbye. ‘Let the Holy Spirit guide your life.’ That’s his north star. It is a good one. He knows what he is about.”
Grandma died at age 92 in 1996. While I don’t remember ever following up on that phone conversation with her, after more than four decades in the ministry, here are six of my old horses that I ride over and over.
- Embrace the tension between fear and control. We neither have as much to fear as we think, nor do we control as much as we think. In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus says to not worry about tomorrow. Pointing to the birds and the flowers, he says, “Look at them. They don’t fear tomorrow. You are much more valuable than they are. Simply seek God’s Kingdom first, and you’ll be just fine.”
- But then the book of James says to not get too certain about what tomorrow will bring. You just don’t know. The rope is tight between fear and control. Ask God to help you embrace the tension.
- Take your pain on the front end. Most people wait and take their pain on the back end, when it almost always is much worse. Not long ago, a church leader called me in as a consultant. The congregation had a huge long jam, with major disagreements. Everyone had an opinion, and anger was the controlling emotion.
The leader said to me, “I sure wish we had called you in a couple of years ago. We’re all good Christian people. We somehow thought everyone would just get over their differences. But now it’s much worse.”
- You are not the only player on the field. In our lives of faith, it often looks like our biggest conflict is against other people. But in his letter to the church in Ephesus, the Apostle Paul says that our true battle is against “rulers, authorities, powers of this dark world and spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realm.” There is an unseen world all around us. It would be irresponsible to not let people know that. So pay attention.
- Choose your battles carefully. Don’t engage in battles where the stakes are low. Which parking space to take or in which checkout lane to stand is not a hill worth taking. If, however, there are huge differences, strong emotions and much at stake, now there’s probably a battle worth fighting. Choose wisely.
“How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.” Those words of writer Annie Dillard remind me of Joshua saying to the Israelites: “Choose this day whom you will serve. … But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” Pastor Rich Nathan from Columbus, Ohio, tells his flock they have to decide each day, often each moment, whom they will serve. “Each day, it is right foot, left foot; right foot, left foot. One step at a time, choosing to do the right thing.”
- Motives rarely are pure. “Everyone’s path is straight in their own eyes, but the Lord weighs the heart,” says Proverbs 21:2. In a counseling session the other day, a pastor told me, “I know my motives, and they are pure.” Sure they are, buddy, I thought.
“Those are six of my life messages,” said Grandma Follis. “And they all end with the same prayer: ‘Lord, be merciful to me, a sinner.’”