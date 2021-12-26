When I talk with people who have not yet returned to church after being gone for so long during the COVID- 19 pandemic, I think back to a December Sunday in 1975 when I was studying for the ministry. After a late fall three-month preaching stint in a white clapboard church in a tiny Northeastern Kansas town, I came close to quitting my studies for the ministry and attending church altogether.
A classmate told me there was a little church in Westmoreland, Kan., (population 800) that needed a Sunday preacher. He himself had been preaching there for almost a year but now was moving on.
I had just preached once when I was 15, a five-minute doozy. I had no qualifications. But because I was taking a preaching class that fall, my classmate convinced me it would be good practice. “Don’t worry about your long red hair and bushy red beard. You’ll be fine.”
He was sure they would be glad to have me. “There is just one man and 8 or 9 retired women. One woman brings her two elementary-aged granddaughters. You don’t have to worry about impressing anyone.”
Finally, I let my friend call the one man in the church to tell him about me. Apparently his response was swift: “Tell Mr. Follis to come and preach this Sunday.”
And so on a late October Sunday I drove 30 miles from Manhattan, Kan., to Westmoreland. When I pulled up to the church building with a gravel parking lot, barely big enough for six or seven cars, I was the only one there. I tried the door. It was locked. Just then a couple in their 60s pulled in next to my car. A man in a gray suit stepped out and introduced himself, “Hello, I’m Harold. Are you Mr. Follis, our preacher?”
“Yes sir. I’m Don. Nice to meet you.”
Before Harold unlocked the building, we stood in the parking lot talking about the order of the service. Harold was upfront. “You say all the prayers. I don’t pray in public.”
Unlocking the door, Harold told me they had been considering shutting down the church. “But young guys like you keep showing up so we keep her open.”
When Harold pulled open the wooden door, and I stepped inside, a musty smell hung in the air. There were two pictures of Jesus hanging on the walls, one on each side of the sanctuary. In each, poor Jesus was so pale, he looked like he had an iron deficiency. Ten rows of wooden pews on each side of the sanctuary led up to a stage holding a wobbly wooden lectern. An upright piano sat off to one side.
Within five minutes, eight women, several who told me they were widows, had shown up. One of the women walked to the piano and started playing the hymn “What a friend we have in Jesus.” People sang. Sort of. When I opened my mouth, nothing came out. After a few songs, Harold stood and gave me a brief introduction. I started with a pastoral prayer and then spoke for 10 minutes. After a closing hymn, I gave the benediction. The service took 40 minutes. That afternoon when I got back to my apartment in Manhattan, I almost called Harold and bowed out.
In fact, I hung in there until the first Sunday of December. That day when I stood to speak, I noticed the two granddaughters on their stomachs on the wooden floor just below the lectern from where I was speaking. They had Christmas coloring books, and crayons were strewn everywhere.
Three or four minutes into my sermon, I noticed that every eye was on the little girls, not on me. So I stopped speaking for a few seconds. Not one person looked up. I read another Scripture and said, “Well, folks, this is the Christmas season, and it’s been good being with you again. This brings our sermon and service to a conclusion. Let’s stand and sing our closing hymn.”
I always wondered if anybody noticed. It sure didn’t seem like it. After shaking a couple of hands, I hurried to my car. Harold caught me before I drove off. “Everything OK?”
“Everything is just fine. Have a good week.”
Driving home I fumed, mad at myself for ever having said yes to these folks. The more I fumed, the faster I drove. Two miles from Manhattan, I got pulled over by a State Trooper who gave me a $45 ticket.
I laid the speeding ticket on the passenger seat. It was next to the $20 check for my preaching that Harold handed me before I left. I wasted no time. Early that afternoon I called Harold and told him I’d preach just three more weeks. Before those weeks were up, though, Harold had lined up another student preacher.
I’m now in my 44th year of the ministry, but on the final Sunday in December 1975, I thought about ending my pastoral studies entirely and wondered if I’d ever again preach or even attend church.