I never approach Easter without remembering the Sunday afternoon I first stepped into St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center across the street from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan.
On my afternoon jogs when I was a college student, I usually ran by St. Isidore’s but never entered. That afternoon, I took a walk and found myself in front of the door to St. Isidore’s. Thinking it was probably locked at 2 p.m. that Sunday, I pulled on the handle of the glass door, and it opened.
Stepping inside felt risky. Not only had I been raised in a Protestant church in northwestern Kansas where we were wary of Catholics and their practices, I was raised in a family by parents — and a grandmother who lived with us — who were equally guarded around Catholics, especially my grandmother.
Dad and Mom were loving people who generally gave people a wide berth, but they were clear with us five kids that we should not fall in love with Catholics. My grandmother warned my brother and me to never walk into the Catholic church near our home. When we laughed and asked her why, she only replied, “Just trust me on that.”
But that Sunday afternoon walking on the K-State campus, I stepped into St. Isidore’s and made myself at home. Students were studying, playing ping-pong and drinking hot chocolate. When I went into a part of the room with comfortable reading chairs and magazines on coffee tables, a girl walked up to me and welcomed me: “I’m so glad you came in.” I was reading a copy of the Apostles’ Creed hanging on the wall.
“Beautiful isn’t it?” she asked. “Do you know it?”
“It’s lovely,” I answered. “I’m sorry. I don’t.” In my church, we never said creeds or made the sign of the cross. Sometime later when I was home for a break from school, I asked one of the leaders of our church why we didn’t say the creeds.
“Oh, that’s Catholic, and besides, historically, the creeds lead to sectarianism, no matter how intentioned people were,” he said.
His answer baffled me. I didn’t even know what sectarianism was.
The girl who found the creed so beautiful told me she said the Apostles’ Creed in Mass on Sunday and every morning in her dorm room.
“It always reminds me of my true faith,” she said.
Little did I know then that in years to come, the Apostles’ Creed would become central to my own life. When I was a young campus pastor at the University of Illinois, I used to meet students in the cafeteria of Newman Hall, which sat beneath St. John’s Catholic Chapel at the corner of Sixth and Armory in Champaign. One day in 1985, Father David Turner encouraged me to make my way up to the cavernous chapel to pray.
“Be sure and bless yourself at the baptismal font before entering, Brother Follis,” he said.
I told Father David that I never had done anything like that. So right there in the cafeteria with people watching us, Father David showed me the proper way to make the sign of the cross at the baptismal font and what to pray. I mimicked his gestures like a little boy being taught for the first time.
“Brother Follis, you have it. That’s perfect.”
“You know I’m not Catholic, Father David.”
“That doesn’t matter in the least, Brother Follis.”
I did exactly what Father David instructed me to do. Once inside the chapel, I sat beneath a large copy of the Apostles’ Creed hanging high on the wall. It reminded me of the first time I saw the creed in the St. Isidore Student Center.
Over the years, I returned to the chapel scores of times to pray, always stopping to make the sign of the cross at the baptismal font and always sitting beneath the Apostles’ Creed. For more than 35 years now, I start my day making the sign of the cross, confessing my sins and praying the Apostles’ Creed.
This Easter Sunday, I will happily join brothers and sisters in Catholic and Protestant churches the world over, making the sign of the cross, praying the Apostles’ Creed and saying to those I pass as I enter the church building: “He is Risen!”
From whatever Christian tradition the person is from, I trust their response will be the same. “He is Risen Indeed!”