PHOENIX — I pulled myself into the right front seat of the Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Hope Coach (a late-model Hyundai van). As soon as the case manager, who shares my first name, jumped into the driver’s seat, he checked his supply of Narcan nasal spray. Narcan is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.
“Have you ever had to use this stuff on anyone?” Don asked.
“No,” I said. “Have you?”
“Oh, sure. Just a few days ago, in fact.”
Each day, the Phoenix Rescue Mission sends out several Hope Coach vans with case managers assigned to different areas of Phoenix, including several homeless camps. Case manager Don is assigned to Peoria, Ariz., a northwest Phoenix suburb of 200,000.
Before we left headquarters just west of downtown, Don punched directions into the GPS. We drove 11 miles diagonally along Grand Avenue and north through Phoenix into Peoria, stopping first at the Peoria Community Center. There we looked for Isaac, who had talked with Don a day earlier, telling him, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
The plan was to help Isaac get an ID, get him assessed and, hopefully, admit him into the rescue mission’s five-month residential recovery program that currently houses nearly 200 men and women.
When Isaac did not show up, we headed to a methadone clinic for a second appointment. Don said a few hundred people come to this clinic every day, most of them addicted to heroin.
“You do understand that these clinics are not magic,” he said. “They keep people alive, but recovery is a process. Usually a long process that works best if undergirded with lots and lots of prayer and lots of assistance.”
As we pulled into the clinic, Don spoke the words of Jesus from John, Chapter 10: “The thief comes to kill, steal and destroy. That’s what we are against, my friend.”
“That’s pretty sobering,” I said.
“You got that right,” Don said. “But praise God, Jesus comes to give life. The main reason I’m out here every day is to try to stop the devil from taking so many people out.”
Jack and Chris, both about 30, were waiting, just like they said they would be. For now, both are living on the streets — “But I hope not for long,” Jack said.
The men are trying to get their paperwork in order. Don had lots of contacts at his fingertips, and Jack and Chris wrote down some numbers before heading off on bikes.
We took off, heading to one of the homeless camps in Peoria. While he drove, Don talked about his story. He got kicked out of his home when he was a young teen. He lived on the streets of Eugene, Ore. He became an alcoholic. One day, “by God’s sheer grace, I found Jesus. Truthfully, Jesus found me.” That was back in 1984. For nearly 30 years, Don has worked to help people recover from their addictions.
Turning off a main road, we pulled into a 5-acre undeveloped area near a freeway. Driving up to a cluster of Palo Verde trees surrounded by thick desert shrubs, Don stopped the van and stepped out. Walking toward the shrubs, he said, “Hello. We’re from Phoenix Rescue Mission.”
A woman named Tia emerged from behind the trees and gave Don a big welcome. We gave her six bottles of cold water and two packs of personal-care items — shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, a toothbrush, socks and a half-dozen granola bars.
Tia talked with us about her 23-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.
“They are doing great,” she said, smiling. “My ex has done a good job raising them.”
Case worker Don and Tia conferred about several people they are trying to help.
A tall, toothless man stepped out behind the trees and asked Don, “Do the police know we’re here?”
“Brother, we are a rescue mission,” Don said, shaking his hand. “We’re not here to turn people in.”
As we headed back to headquarters, Don saw a young fellow struggling with a rope alongside the road. He pulled the Hope Coach into a lot next to him.
The man’s name is Jason. He gladly accepted several bottles of cold water. As Don talked with him, he said, “My drug of choice was alcohol. What’s yours?”
“Meth,” Jason said.
Jason told us his dad finally kicked him out of his home for good in March: “I would have done the same thing if I kept doing what I was doing.” A cardboard sign on top of Jason’s black backpack read, “Please help! Anything helps.”
Don told Jason about the programs at Phoenix Rescue Mission.
“Would you ever be interested in something like this?”
“Maybe. But I’m OK for now.” After he took Don’s card, he quickly hoisted his backpack over his shoulders and walked away, carrying his sign.
As case worker Don drove the Hope Coach back to headquarters, he had tears in his eyes. “Man, I hate to see these young guys suffer like that. I’ll come back here tomorrow and look for Jason. He’s crying for help. Pray that I can find him and that he’ll give the rescue mission a chance.”