Four times since mid-November I have driven to Whitewater, Kan., just north of Wichita. I went to see my mom. Her health is rapidly declining. I had hoped to return during Holy Week, but because of COVID-19, care facilities everywhere are on strict lockdown, including the Mennonite Wheat State Manor in Whitewater.
So, I call every day. One of the caregivers puts the phone to my mom’s ear. “Happy Easter, mom. I love you,” I said every day this past week. In a barely audible voice mom said, “I love you, too.”
Last week a nurse there said, “We have a tradition here of having families in for lots of Easter day activities, but that’s off now, of course. It breaks my heart.”
A few months ago, who of us would have thought that the coronavirus or social distancing would even be in our vocabulary? None would have imagined not gathering in person with family and friends for Easter services and the dinners and festivities that followed.
I asked my neighbor about this. “It makes me feel very sad,” he said. “How about you?”
“Same.”
On Easter morning, many of the faithful around the globe traditionally greet each other in person with the words: “He is Risen!” That greeting is answered with this response: “He is risen indeed!” This year as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, we are mixing our shouts of joy with prayers of lament. With COVID-19 looming over our Easter joy, we are reminded that the one whose resurrection we celebrate “was a man of sorrow and acquainted with grief.” (Isaiah 53)
Writing in the March 29 online Time magazine, renowned British New Testament scholar N.T. Wright said everyone wants explanations, but not everything has an explanation. What if this is a moment “such as T.S. Eliot recognized in the early 1940s, when the only advice is to wait without hope, because we’d be hoping for the wrong thing?”
Truth is, even on our happiest days, we still grieve the losses around us. After losing his wife, the famous Christian apologist and writer C.S. Lewis wrote, “No one ever told me that grief felt so much like fear. I am not afraid, but the sensation is like being afraid. The same fluttering in the stomach, the same restlessness, the yawning. I keep on swallowing. There is a sort of invisible blanket between the world and me. I find it hard to take in what anyone says.”
Strange as it sounds to our senses on such a day of high celebration, this Easter may be a time to return to the Bible’s own prayer book (the Psalms) and embrace lamenting. Lament — defined as deep sorrow or grief — is what happens when people ask, “Why?” and don’t get an answer.
“Be gracious to me, Lord,” is the prayer in Psalm 6, “for I am languishing; O Lord, heal me, for my bones are shaking with terror.” “Why do you stand far off, O Lord?” asks Psalm 10. “Why do you hide yourself in time of trouble?” Jesus himself quoted a psalm of lament. When in agony on the cross he cried out, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Psalm 22).
Included in Jesus’ famous Sermon on the Mount are these words: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” Jesus poured out his heart in lament when he looked over Jerusalem and mourned that so few understood who he was. He wept when his friend, Lazarus, died, and he sweat drops of blood in the Garden of Gethsemane as he faced his own crucifixion.
I grew up way out in the High Plains near the Kansas/Colorado border. I doubt I ever heard the word lament. Out there, men keep their arms crossed and whatever happens, everyone is “just fine.” But of course, they aren’t. If you would have told me when I left my home at 18 that I would one day be easily moved to tears over the pain and loss that people feel, I would have been totally puzzled.
There is no shame in men crying, of course. When the situation calls for it — ah, like right now! — there is no shame in anyone weeping. On this Resurrection Sunday, maybe the best thing we can do is have a good cry as we pour out our hearts to the Lord, remembering that even on Easter he still is a man of sorrow and acquainted with grief.
Musician/writer Michael Card says that lament is the only true response of faith to the brokenness and fallenness of the world. It provides the only trustworthy bridge to God across the deep seismic quaking of our lives.
There always will be Goliaths on the horizon, tempting us to lose hope, to let go, to give up. My hope for this Easter is that we will feel the Lord’s presence when he says to us, “In this world you will have trouble. But be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.”