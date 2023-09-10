When I lived in Champaign-Urbana for 43 years, I attended lots of Illini sporting events, but I never was close with any of the head coaches. That is, until 2012, when I became friends with coach Matt Bollant, who came from the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay to head the Illini women’s basketball program.
Bollant and I met at church and quickly started having lunch every month. In 2017, Bollant left Illinois with a record of 22-62 and now leads the Lady Panthers basketball program at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. With a 53-57 record over the course of his tenure there, he took his Lady Panthers to second place in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Bollant seems right at home on the EIU campus. After moving to Charleston where he and his wife, Kari, finished raising their two daughters, the Bollants adopted three preteen Peruvian sisters.
While I think the 52-year-old Bollant is a pretty good coach — and the smaller EIU seems to fit him well — what I came to admire most about him is his spirit of gratitude. When we met for lunch every month, I’d ask, “How are you doing, Coach?”
“Grateful,” he would answer, often giving me a high-five. “I am so grateful for today,” he repeated.
One day, I said, “Coach, you are always grateful — for our lunch, for the pretty day, for your wife and daughters, for the girls on your team. You use the word ‘grateful’ a lot. What’s up with that?”
He took a breath, grabbed his cellphone and pulled up a picture of a headstone that read: “Daniel David Bollant, twin of Matthew, March 13, 1971-March 16, 1971.” Bollant’s twin brother died three days after the two were born.
“Daniel never got the chance I’ve gotten in life,” he told me. “I never got to know him. It’s a great mystery to me. Somewhere along the way, I decided I will live every day of my life to the fullest. That starts with gratitude.
“Whether my teams win or lose, and there has been a lot of both, especially here at Illinois, I start each day thanking God for waking me up and giving me another day. I need other people, and they need me.”
Again this summer, Bollant returned to his Minnesota childhood home and posted a picture on Facebook of his brother’s headstone.
Bollant knows what we all need to learn. Each day, we all participate in this great mystery called life. In life, no one is an island. We all need each other way more than we think.
St. Benedict learned that centuries ago. In his morning prayer, St. Benedict always acknowledged his contingent nature. In so many ways, our lives depend on the actions of others.
Just last week, an unknown driver on the packed freeway in metro Phoenix saw before I did that I was about to be cut off, or worse. He quickly slowed, causing the driver behind him to blare his horn at him, while he made room for me to change lanes and go in front of him.
I raised my hand in thanks, feeling humbled that the driver saw what I didn’t.
Watching the sunrise today, I felt a deep gratefulness as I considered the vast reaches of the cosmos, pondering the numberless stories of each life and the incomprehensible forces at work in each moment. I said good morning to my neighbor, and thought of the innumerable stories of his life and the countless forgotten ancestors who preceded him.
I picked up my paper and thought of the incalculable stories of those in my family line who preceded me. Like my fellow humans, I am enveloped in an unbounded network of friendships, affiliations and relationships.
When I waved to the driver who watched out for me, I prayed, “Lord, help me to treat other people like that.” Again today, I humble myself and, like Bollant, give thanks for each hour and each moment, saying, “This day is a gift. I will rejoice and be glad.”